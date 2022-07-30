Appropriate Documentation and Labeling: The Golden Ticket to Global Trade Efficiency

www.sdcexec.com
Let’s begin with a basic definition: When an organization moves freight using two or more modes of transportation, such as rail and truck, that’s a multimodal logistics approach. It’s nothing new — when companies moved goods by steamship and stagecoach in the mid-1800s, that was also multimodal logistics....
The global pandemic set in motion a series of unprecedented challenges for which most businesses were unprepared. This was confirmed in an EY-US report titled, How COVID-19 affected supply chains and what comes next. It cited its survey results which found that just 2% of respondents said they were fully-prepared for the pandemic and 72% reported a negative effect; 17% of which reported a significant negative effect. Delays across air, sea, truck and rail transport, coupled with material and labor shortages, have made managing distribution centers and their yards especially challenging. Manual operations are no match for this unchartered territory. Many yard operators are turning to yard management systems (YMS) to help automate operations, gain supply chain visibility, and benefit from digital decision-making support. Today’s YMSs offer various performance features, some of which deliver greater value than others. Knowing which features should be sought in a YMS will help a business weather current disruptions and gain better positioning for the future.
Supply and Demand Chain Executive: Pease describe the project. ALOM: ALOM is a technology-driven global supply chain management company specializing in customized solutions for automotive, technology, medical and other regulated industry clients. In 2020, accelerated by the “Great Resignation” and impacts of COVID-19 on workforce recruitment and retention, ALOM began enacting strategies to grow and develop its workforce that reinforce its mission-driven cultural values across a new generation of workers to improve employee engagement and position the company as an Employer of Choice.
