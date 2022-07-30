ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Pass Christian, diamondhead, bay St. Louis

By Sports Lite »
tigerdroppings.com
 3 days ago
www.tigerdroppings.com

Comments / 1

 

99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day

Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
MANDEVILLE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant

NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

St. Tammany I-12 widening projects slightly delayed, as more roadwork projects are set to begin

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development said interstate construction on phase two of the I-12 expansion project is delayed after contractors experienced challenges with bridge work. “The second phase which goes over the Tchefuncte River is experiencing delays,” said DOTD...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
BOGALUSA, LA
hwy.co

Soul Food You Have to Eat When Visiting New Orleans

Cajun and Creole flavors usually get top billing, but New Orleans soul food is in a class of its own. These are the kind of rib-sticking, lip-smacking flavors that many of the city’s natives serve up with pride. Follow us down to Louisiana for the unforgettable tastes of this enduring style of authentic down-home cooking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

A house collapsed yesterday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A home on Bruxelles Street in the Dillard neighborhood collapsed Sunday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a one-alarm collapse at the location. It is unclear if there are any injuries at the moment, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans

Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Coast nonprofit helps control cat population

A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
WDSU

Decomposed body found in the backyard of a building in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department reported that a decomposed body was found in the backyard of a building in Central City on Saturday morning. According to reports, an individual was cleaning a backyard when they found a decomposed body under a blanket on the 2200 block of Josephine Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

