McKinney Fire continues to grow: Now estimated over 51,000 acres

Containment on McKinney Fire jumps to 30%
YREKA, Calif.-- According to U.S. Forest Service Officials in the Klamath National Forest, containment on the McKinney Fire has increase to 30% after sitting at 10% over the last few days. We've also learned that the Smokey Fire is 34 acres and is 50% contained. For more information and updates...
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
McKinney fire slows down while Yeti fire gets more violent in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. - Fire behavior on the McKinney fire has moderated and containment has increased to 10%, but the Yeti fire is becoming more active. High temperatures and lower humidity led to more active fire behavior on Wednesday from that fire. Overnight, the Yeti fire held well along the Highway 96 corridor.
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
Wards Creek Fire 100% lined
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Excellent progress was made overnight on the Wards Creek Fire and according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is now 100% lined. The 17-acre lightning fire is located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek Road east of Rogue River. The fire is burning on both Bureau of Land Management and private land.
Animal evacuation shelters making it by thanks to community support
YREKA, Calif.-- Its been quite the whirlwind for the Siskiyou County community ever since the McKinney Fire sparked in the Klamath National Forest. Thousands of people have evacuated their homes since the blaze first sparked on Friday. But when you have thousands of people leaving their homes, hundreds if not...
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
Whitney Creek mudflow threatening Highway 97 and the Mount Shasta Vista area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. -- Law enforcement reported a mudflow along Whitney Creek late Tuesday afternoon that was threatening Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. The mudflow prompted a Flash Flood Warning for that area. The flowing river of mud and debris was due to heavy rain from thunderstorms and runoff upstream from melting glaciers up on Mount Shasta.
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
A community & family in mourning: Remembering one who was lost to the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif.-- At least four people have been killed by the McKinney Fire since it sparked last Friday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, none of the bodies have been identified. However, one women who went back to the scene of her destroyed house this past Monday says she found her uncle dead, buried beneath the rubble.
Take a Hike: White Rabbit Trail
ASHLAND, Ore--- This week's Take A Hike takes us to White Rabbit Trailhead in Ashland. In the video above, we adventured through the Alice in Wonderland themed trail.
Pet of the Week: Meet Darcy!
Darcy is sweet and petite girl who is a homebody at heart. She's a pittie mix who is estimated to be 2-3 years old and about 40 pounds. Darcy is not really an outdoorsy girl. She would rather just hang out and lounge at home than do something like camping or hiking. Darcy loves to lay around the backyard, as long as she's fenced in there safely.
