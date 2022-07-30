McKinney Fire continues to grow: Now estimated over 51,000 acres

Darcy is sweet and petite girl who is a homebody at heart. She's a pittie mix who is estimated to be 2-3 years old and about 40 pounds. Darcy is not really an outdoorsy girl. She would rather just hang out and lounge at home than do something like camping or hiking. Darcy loves to lay around the backyard, as long as she's fenced in there safely.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO