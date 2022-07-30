ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

McKinney Fire continues to grow: Now estimated over 51,000 acres

By Jerry Howard, Brett Taylor
KDRV
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Containment on McKinney Fire jumps to 30%

YREKA, Calif.-- According to U.S. Forest Service Officials in the Klamath National Forest, containment on the McKinney Fire has increase to 30% after sitting at 10% over the last few days. We've also learned that the Smokey Fire is 34 acres and is 50% contained. For more information and updates...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KDRV

Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones

FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
FORT JONES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Yreka, CA
Yreka, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
City
Klamath River, CA
Local
California Government
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KDRV

Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Wards Creek Fire 100% lined

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Excellent progress was made overnight on the Wards Creek Fire and according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is now 100% lined. The 17-acre lightning fire is located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek Road east of Rogue River. The fire is burning on both Bureau of Land Management and private land.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Barns#National Weather Service#Bus Transportation#North And South#Another Red Flag Warning#Yre 3615 B Yre 3612 A#Oakridg
KDRV

Animal evacuation shelters making it by thanks to community support

YREKA, Calif.-- Its been quite the whirlwind for the Siskiyou County community ever since the McKinney Fire sparked in the Klamath National Forest. Thousands of people have evacuated their homes since the blaze first sparked on Friday. But when you have thousands of people leaving their homes, hundreds if not...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Whitney Creek mudflow threatening Highway 97 and the Mount Shasta Vista area

MT. SHASTA, Calif. -- Law enforcement reported a mudflow along Whitney Creek late Tuesday afternoon that was threatening Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. The mudflow prompted a Flash Flood Warning for that area. The flowing river of mud and debris was due to heavy rain from thunderstorms and runoff upstream from melting glaciers up on Mount Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KDRV

Take a Hike: White Rabbit Trail

ASHLAND, Ore--- This week's Take A Hike takes us to White Rabbit Trailhead in Ashland. In the video above, we adventured through the Alice in Wonderland themed trail.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Meet Darcy!

Darcy is sweet and petite girl who is a homebody at heart. She's a pittie mix who is estimated to be 2-3 years old and about 40 pounds. Darcy is not really an outdoorsy girl. She would rather just hang out and lounge at home than do something like camping or hiking. Darcy loves to lay around the backyard, as long as she's fenced in there safely.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy