A really fun time if you are trying to figure out what to do downtown!

Tulsa native finds success with 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page
An Instagram account is gaining popularity by showcasing some of home-finding site Zillow's weirdest posts, and some of them are right here in Tulsa!. The account, Zillow Gone Wild, has 1.6 million followers. It's run by Samir Mezrahi, who's actually from Tulsa.
Things You Wanted to Know About Oklahoma Pizza Company
After months of supply chain issues and construction, Oklahoma Pizza Company in downtown Claremore will officially open to the public on Tuesday, August 2! Owners Sarah and Chris Hayes (they also own J Farley’s Pub) are excited to share their newest concept with the citizens of Claremore. Oklahoma Pizza...
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
pryorinfopub.com
Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Krash, he is a sweet and shy little guy that is a year and a half old and weighs just over fifty pounds. Krash loves other dogs and cats. He’s pretty good on the leash and loves to play. Krash has been here almost a year, but because he’s a pit mix, he hardly ever gets looked at. He can be a shy dog at first, but when he warms up to you he’s a sweetie pie. If you’re interested in meeting Krash, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
More than 100 pets adopted at Tulsa animal shelter within four days
TULSA, Okla. — More than 100 pets were adopted from a Tulsa animal shelter in a matter of days. Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) said 112 pets were adopted from their shelter between Thursday and Sunday, including 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit. The shelter also said two dozen pets went to foster homes, and 20 people signed up to foster animals.
Visit This Grove, OK Treasure: Har-Ber Village, a Pioneer Era Museum On Grand Lake
Grove, OK is most widely known as the hub of Grand Lake in NE Oklahoma. However, one of the best hidden treasures in Grove can be found at Har-Ber Village. Har-Ber village is a turn of the century, Pioneer-era 6-acre museum. Experience history on a self-guided tour along winding paths through mature shade trees, featuring nearly 100 exhibits located on the shores of Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees. An impressive collection of antiques, collectibles, and reproductions are displayed in cabins representing the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Your tour will take you from a replica cabin to a one room schoolhouse, to a dentist office, and even jail. A highlight of the tour is the chapel overlooking Grand Lake. Be sure to take a little rest there and take in the view because it's all up hill from there!
‘Reservation Dogs’ Holds Season Two Red Carpet Premiere In Tulsa
The TV show "Reservation Dogs" held its second season premiere Friday night in Tulsa. The River Spirit Casino Resort rolled out the red carpet for the occasion. The show was filmed in Okmulgee and other parts of Green Country. The series is set in rural Oklahoma. One of the writers...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Beam me up, Okie
Shaped like a flying saucer, this Tulsa, Oklahoma, home will transport you. The top floor, accessible by elevator, reveals panoramic views of the beautiful skyline. Built in 2005, the so-called “‘spaceship”’ house is a truly modern spectacle. It features an open floor plan, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s listed by Angela Barnett of Chinowth & Cohen — and the price was recently cut to $350,000.
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
New homes coming to Muskogee to help fill critical need
The Walnut Creek subdivision is bringing 40 new homes to the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says it’s the first market rate subdivision built in the city in 30 years.
Tulsa residents concerned as city flushes hydrant for weeks
TULSA, Okla. — At the intersection of East 2nd Street and South 80th East Avenue, near Admiral and Memorial, there is no shortage of water. It is quite the sight to see for people driving through. “People are out here washing clothes in it,” said Lakeisha Carrol. Jim...
City of Tulsa Career Expo looking to fill more than 250 jobs
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the City is offering higher pay and a great work environment to attract more folks to several positions, including skilled labor jobs.
Owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa dies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Edmond Slyman, the owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa has died , according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant says the Slyman family has requested that instead of flowers, donations may be made to either Bristow Historical Society or Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
More than 200 beagles rescued from testing facility to get a second chance in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — More than 200 beagles are at the Humane Society of Tulsa being cared for until they are processed and then adopted. They are among the 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia testing facility. They were taken to Tulsa in a big rig because the Humane...
Maryland Daily Record
Phil McGraw Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Vinita, Oklahoma, U.S. Father – Joseph J. McGraw Jr. Siblings: Deana McGraw, Donna McGraw, Brenda McGraw. Wife/Spouse Name: Robin McGraw (m. 1976), Debbie Higgins (m. 1970–1973) Kids/Children Name: Jay McGraw, Jordan McGraw. Profession: Television Host, Author, Psychologist. Net Worth: $500 Million. Last Updated: August 2022. Phil...
Couple riding with motorcycle club arrested after causing damage to police car
TULSA, Okla. — A couple who was riding with a motorcycle club Saturday night was arrested after they caused damage to a police car and then fled the scene, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcycle and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
