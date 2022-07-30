ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A really fun time if you are trying to figure out what to do downtown!

Things You Wanted to Know About Oklahoma Pizza Company

After months of supply chain issues and construction, Oklahoma Pizza Company in downtown Claremore will officially open to the public on Tuesday, August 2! Owners Sarah and Chris Hayes (they also own J Farley’s Pub) are excited to share their newest concept with the citizens of Claremore. Oklahoma Pizza...
CLAREMORE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Krash, he is a sweet and shy little guy that is a year and a half old and weighs just over fifty pounds. Krash loves other dogs and cats. He’s pretty good on the leash and loves to play. Krash has been here almost a year, but because he’s a pit mix, he hardly ever gets looked at. He can be a shy dog at first, but when he warms up to you he’s a sweetie pie. If you’re interested in meeting Krash, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
TULSA, OK
Christina Howard

Visit This Grove, OK Treasure: Har-Ber Village, a Pioneer Era Museum On Grand Lake

Grove, OK is most widely known as the hub of Grand Lake in NE Oklahoma. However, one of the best hidden treasures in Grove can be found at Har-Ber Village. Har-Ber village is a turn of the century, Pioneer-era 6-acre museum. Experience history on a self-guided tour along winding paths through mature shade trees, featuring nearly 100 exhibits located on the shores of Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees. An impressive collection of antiques, collectibles, and reproductions are displayed in cabins representing the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Your tour will take you from a replica cabin to a one room schoolhouse, to a dentist office, and even jail. A highlight of the tour is the chapel overlooking Grand Lake. Be sure to take a little rest there and take in the view because it's all up hill from there!
GROVE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Beam me up, Okie

Shaped like a flying saucer, this Tulsa, Oklahoma, home will transport you. The top floor, accessible by elevator, reveals panoramic views of the beautiful skyline. Built in 2005, the so-called “‘spaceship”’ house is a truly modern spectacle. It features an open floor plan, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s listed by Angela Barnett of Chinowth & Cohen — and the price was recently cut to $350,000.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa dies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Edmond Slyman, the owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa has died , according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant says the Slyman family has requested that instead of flowers, donations may be made to either Bristow Historical Society or Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
SAPULPA, OK
Maryland Daily Record

Phil McGraw Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Vinita, Oklahoma, U.S. Father – Joseph J. McGraw Jr. Siblings: Deana McGraw, Donna McGraw, Brenda McGraw. Wife/Spouse Name: Robin McGraw (m. 1976), Debbie Higgins (m. 1970–1973) Kids/Children Name: Jay McGraw, Jordan McGraw. Profession: Television Host, Author, Psychologist. Net Worth: $500 Million. Last Updated: August 2022. Phil...
VINITA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back

Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

