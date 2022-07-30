It was Genocide: Pope Francis Calls Residential School System ‘Genocide’ After Concluding Tour of Canada

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Quebec on Wednesday at a time when many French Canadians in the province are not only moving away from religion but explicitly rejecting it, embracing secularization long after their forebears built their identity on the rock of the Catholic Church. Pews these days are rarely filled, hundreds of churches have closed and the provincial government has banned public service workers from wearing religious symbols. “A lot churches are closing, and it’s very telling about the fading support that the population gives to the church,” said Jean-François Roussel, a theology professor at the Université de Montréal. “Some people are talking about the collapse of the Catholic Church in Quebec.” Although nearly all of the province’s 6.8 million French speakers have Catholic roots, fewer than 10% attend Mass regularly, compared with 90% several decades ago.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO