It was Genocide: Pope Francis Calls Residential School System ‘Genocide’ After Concluding Tour of Canada

Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
Vatican warns Catholics in Hong Kong of coming persecution, says 'You better be prepared'
Monsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the Vatican's de facto point man in Hong Kong, gave the city a stark warning for Catholic missionaries — expect further persecution. Herrera-Corona spoke in a meeting of the island city's mission projects, most of which have been deeply affected by growing hostility from the Chinese government.
Pope derides Biden's abortion views, Catholic self-identity as 'incoherence'
Pope Francis questioned President Biden's conscience on Tuesday in an interview during which he described the commander-in-chief's religious identity and views on abortion as incoherent. "A month after conception, the DNA of the fetus is already there and the organs are aligned. There is human life," the pontiff said in...
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
‘Imprudent’ Italian priest being probed for using inflatable mattress as altar at sea
A priest has been placed under investigation for “imprudently” using an inflatable mattress as an altar while conducting mass in the sea in southern Italy.Father Mattia Bernasconi, 36, a priest with the archdiocese of Milan, was caught on camera holding mass in the water while wearing only swimming trunks.Mr Bernasconi said that he had been helping with a week-long summer camp for high school students and had planned to hold Sunday’s ceremony among the trees by the beach in Crotone. The camp was reportedly organised for the students by Libera, an anti-mafia organisation.However, after failing to find shade amid...
Christian mechanic is sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan after he argued with a customer who demanded a discount for being a devoted Muslim
A Christian mechanic has been sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan after he was found guilty of insulting the Prophet Mohammed by saying that Jesus Christ is the 'true prophet'. Ashfaq Masih, 34, was arrested in 2017 after he got into a verbal disagreement with a Muslim customer at...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
The U.S. is planning to build a new embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian families say the area is stolen land.
JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.
Scientists Think They've Found a Huge Goddess-Worshiping Lost City In Iraq
The Parthian Empire was a power in ancient Iran for hundreds of years, but not much is known about it due to a lack of primary historical sources. Now, researchers believe they may have identified the lost Parthian city of Natounia in the Zagros Mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan. Natounia is...
Saudi citizen who helped Israeli journalist sneak into Muslim-only Mecca arrested
Saudi police arrested a citizen who helped Gil Tamari, an Israeli journalist, sneak into Mecca.
Villagers massacred in western Ethiopia, says state-appointed body
Prime minister Abiy Ahmed blames Oromo Liberation Army but group says government-allied militias behind attacks
The Vatican City’s High Crime Rate and Corruption
While crime can occur anywhere at any time, we never associate crime with places considered the centers of faith, let alone the homes of religious figures. However, the world’s smallest country and the home of the Pope has the highest crime rate anywhere in the world. The crimes range from attempted murder, murder, financial crimes, and petty crimes.
Pope Francis Headed to Canada to Apologize for Dead Kids Buried in Mass Graves
ROME—Pope Francis traveled to Canada on Sunday to ask for atonement for the hasty burial of hundreds of Indigenous children—some as young as 3—who died in the Catholic Church’s care from the 19th century to the 1970s. The trip is a product of the 2021 discovery...
Indigenous protesters appear at pope's Mass in Canada
Two indigenous women protested the Catholic Church just before Pope Francis was to celebrate Mass on the final day of his trip to Canada, where he intended to make amends with indigenous communities.
Pope in Quebec amid decline of Catholic Church in province
QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Quebec on Wednesday at a time when many French Canadians in the province are not only moving away from religion but explicitly rejecting it, embracing secularization long after their forebears built their identity on the rock of the Catholic Church. Pews these days are rarely filled, hundreds of churches have closed and the provincial government has banned public service workers from wearing religious symbols. “A lot churches are closing, and it’s very telling about the fading support that the population gives to the church,” said Jean-François Roussel, a theology professor at the Université de Montréal. “Some people are talking about the collapse of the Catholic Church in Quebec.” Although nearly all of the province’s 6.8 million French speakers have Catholic roots, fewer than 10% attend Mass regularly, compared with 90% several decades ago.
Pope Francis calls mass killing of indigenous Canadian schoolchildren 'genocide'
Pope Francis referred to the massacre of indigenous schoolchildren as a "genocide" during a press conference, the first time he has used the word to describe the killings in his trip to Canada. The statement came Friday night during a press conference at a Canadian airport, when the pope was...
Biden makes Holocaust gaffe during Israel visit
President Biden, visiting Israel on Wednesday, added yet another entry to his long list of gaffes, mistakenly saying we must keep alive the "honor of the Holocaust." The president made the flub shortly after touching down in Israel, kicking off a two-day visit with the Middle Eastern country’s leaders.
Pope Francis: Did the pontiff's apology in Canada go far enough?
During his trip to Canada, Pope Francis said sorry, he talked about begging for forgiveness. That in itself fulfilled one of the "calls to action" laid out by indigenous people. But throughout this visit, the Pope faced criticism that he did not do more to fulfil other demands and to...
A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it
In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
Spanish Gypsy groups call for protection after families flee racist mob
Spanish Gypsy groups are calling for urgent action and protection after dozens of people were forced to abandon their homes in a small Andalucían town when a killing triggered a wave of racist violence. In the early hours of Sunday 17 July, a 29-year-old pub doorman called Álvaro Soto...
