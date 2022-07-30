Deputy shoots domestic shooting suspect outside Canton Red Lobster, officials say

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site. Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident. Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July...
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
US Marshals Task Force officer shot during murder arrest thankful for support
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot last month by a teenage murder suspect during an arrest in Fayette County stopped by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. William Helton, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office, received a quilt from Quilts for Cops...
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Toddler's shooting has Atlanta neighbors on 'alert'
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for the man who shot a 2-year-old on Peters Street on Wednesday. Officers say the victim and his son were targeted in the car to car shooting that happened around 4 p.m. in broad daylight. "That child has a family. I am sorry that...
Jamarion Robinson death: Mother demands Clayton County police fire officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is demanding the Clayton County Police Department fire one of the officers involved in her son's 2016 death. Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens is one of two law enforcement officers indicted for Jamarion Robinson's death. On Wednesday, Robinson's mother, Monteria Robinson, found out Hutchens was in a training position with the department.
Gunman kills woman at Old Fourth Ward apartment before shooting self at nearby park, police say
ATLANTA - Police believe a man shot and killed a woman at an Old Fourth Ward highrise apartment building before turning the gun on himself in a nearby park. Atlanta Police Department commanders provided details of the preliminary investigation on Thursday afternoon. This story discusses suicide. If you or someone...
Bullet removed from toddler's head, 2nd child was inside car shot up at Atlanta traffic light, family says
ATLANTA - Relatives of a toddler shot at a traffic light in Atlanta said there was also a 5-year-old BOY in the car at the time of the shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the grandfather of 3-year-old Javon Jewell, who was hit by gunfire on Peters Street and Chapel Street after his father took the children to get a haircut on Wednesday.
Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says
ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
Police looking for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man with an uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper is wanted for allegedly stealing from a Georgia Home Depot, according to police. The unidentified man is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot in McDonough, Georgia. The item is used for indoor and outdoor leveling and can cost hundreds of dollars, according to Home Depot’s website.
Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
Police searching for persons of interest in shooting at Union City apartments
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City police are searching for several people considered persons of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex. The Union City Police Department says the shooting happened at the Ashford Oaks/Summit Apartments on the 6300 block of Oakley Road on July 12. Investigators shared multiple...
Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses.
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say
ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
Man who killed woman dies by suicide in nearby park, police say
Atlanta police say a man killed the community manager at the Cosby Spear Highrise on North Drive in the Old Fourth Ward. The man was later found dead in a nearby park believed to be a suicide.
Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Several police officers helped children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school. Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade and his daughter on her first day of high school.
Video shows Atlanta police tactical team shut down drug den
Police said the show of force is crucial in a tactical operation. It's also to protect innocent people from potentially armed suspects.
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
