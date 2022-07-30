ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy shoots domestic shooting suspect outside Canton Red Lobster, officials say

By Tyler Fingert, FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Toddler's shooting has Atlanta neighbors on 'alert'

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for the man who shot a 2-year-old on Peters Street on Wednesday. Officers say the victim and his son were targeted in the car to car shooting that happened around 4 p.m. in broad daylight. "That child has a family. I am sorry that...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jamarion Robinson death: Mother demands Clayton County police fire officer

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is demanding the Clayton County Police Department fire one of the officers involved in her son's 2016 death. Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens is one of two law enforcement officers indicted for Jamarion Robinson's death. On Wednesday, Robinson's mother, Monteria Robinson, found out Hutchens was in a training position with the department.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says

ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man with an uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper is wanted for allegedly stealing from a Georgia Home Depot, according to police. The unidentified man is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot in McDonough, Georgia. The item is used for indoor and outdoor leveling and can cost hundreds of dollars, according to Home Depot’s website.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say

ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash

ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
ROME, GA

