EVANS TRIAL TO RESUME TUESDAY

kscj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
Two arrested on drug charges in Harlan
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested two people on drug charges. Crystal Jean Oliver, 30, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 29th. Oliver was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited Acts, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Failure to Obey Traffic Device and Open Container.
siouxcountyradio.com
Highway 18 Accident Near Boyden Injures Two
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. Shortly after 5pm Monday, 52-year-old Richard Roeman of Larchwood was driving west on 18 when he slowed for road construction. 21-year-old Elliot Dykstra of Alton was following Roeman and struck the rear end of Roeman’s vehicle.
kscj.com
SC FIREFIGHTERS USE ROPE RESCUE FOR TRAPPED CELL TOWER WORKER
SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL PERFORMED A ROPE RESCUE AT A CELL PHONE TOWER IN RIVERSIDE EARLY MONDAY EVENING. THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 5 P.M. IN THE 800 BLOCK OF FLORENCE AVENUE WHEN A WORKER BECAME TRAPPED AROUND 200 FEET HIGH WHEN A TEMPORARY POLE DISLODGED, PINNING THE WORKERS FOOT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
Trial of man connected to shooting at Sioux City bar underway
The second trial connected to the murder of Martez Harrison took place Thursday.
kscj.com
BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
kscj.com
MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER. 35-YEAR-OLD SANTANA MCCAULEY WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO 28 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON. PROSECUTORS SAY LAST DECEMBER 2ND IN MACY, MCCAULEY FLED FROM A TRAFFIC STOP, DRIVING THROUGH A BACK YARD, ONTO A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man’s foot pinned to cell phone tower 200 feet above ground in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux City Fire Rescue helped save a man pinned to a cell phone tower hundreds of feet above the ground near Riverside Park. According to KTIV, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The man had been working 200 feet above the ground when a pole dislodged and pinned his foot. Two of his co-workers were able to free him and help lower him to a platform 50 feet below.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Sioux City CPA Found Not Guilty of Filing False Tax Returns
A federal jury on Thursday found a partner at Sioux City’s oldest accounting firm not guilty of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fraudulent information to IRS auditors. David Schmit, of Sioux City, was tried in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on two counts of filing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa man sentenced for selling drugs online
A man who operated a farm supply company was sentenced for illegally distributing prescription drugs online.
Sioux City Journal
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kscj.com
IT’S WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR TIME IN MOVILLE
THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK WITH A VARIETY OF GREAT EVENTS IN MOVILLE. FAIR MANAGER MARK THOMPSON SAYS LAST YEAR HAD GREAT ATTENDANCE COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC, AND HE HOPES TO SET AN ATTENDANCE RECORD THIS YEAR:. WFAIR1 OC………FOR THIS YEAR. :08.
‘I’m a violent felon’: Sioux City man arrested after threatening woman with gun
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on Monday after he was accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and told her that he’d split her head open. According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Aidan Wabashaw, 19, of Sioux City was at a residence on June 12 when an argument allegedly broke out between him, the homeowner, and the victim.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-mobile home park manager in Sioux City gets five years probation for stealing rental payments, ordered to pay $28,082
SIOUX CITY — The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has been placed on probation for stealing thousands of dollars in rental payments. Vickie Corio, 46, of Sioux City, had pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in March to one count of second-degree theft, which was reduced from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.
kscj.com
UNION COUNTY VIETNAM VETERANS HONORED FOR THEIR SERVICE
VIETNAM VETERANS FROM THE NORTH SIOUX CITY AREA RECEIVED A THANK YOU AND A PIN AND CHALLENGE COIN FROM SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON MONDAY. JOHNSON SAYS THE PINNING CEREMONY AT NORTH SIOUX’S CENTENNIAL PARK WAS LONG OVERDUE TO THANK THE VETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE IN AN UNPOPULAR WAR MORE THAN 50 YEARS AGO:
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets
A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators greater freedom in rural areas makes perfect sense, but we hope the Sioux City Council slams the brakes on requests to permit the recreational vehicles on city streets.
Comments / 0