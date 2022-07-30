www.sheltonherald.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
sheltonherald.com
After 25 years, Shelton man is still touching lives with Stamford fire dept.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. John Searles walked into his interview at the Stamford Fire Department 25 years ago with hope in mind — making a difference in people’s lives. More than two decades later, the longtime Shelton resident remains satisfied that...
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
Danbury Mocked on Social Media for Robbery and Murder
"It's not what you say, it's how you say it." That is what I was told growing up, and I found that this used to be true. Now, it's the opposite. We cracked the internet social media cheat code, just say a town and add the word "murder" and you'll get results.
Live Like a New York Legend! Lou Gehrig’s Former Home For Sale
Another beautiful home with New York Yankee pedigree is up for sale, this time in Westchester County. Let's take a look inside the former home of one of the most famous baseball players of all time, Lou Gehrig. Yankee Homes for Sale in New York. This isn't the first time...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Connecticut of last decade
Each NCAA basketball program is different and each fan remembers things differently as well. Different eras of the sport produced different stars or results, and it’s clear that some programs had their glory days at wildly different times. The true result is that college basketball has hummed along for over a hundred years and produced thousands and thousands of memorable moments and players along the way.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Motorcyclist Crash
UPDATE: The striking vehicle fled the scene. 2022-08-02@7:22pm–#Fairfield CT– A motorcyclist and another vehicle collided giving the motorcyclist serious injuries at Kings Highway East and Jennings Road. Kings Highway is closed from Villa Avenue to Jennings Road at this time.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
sheltonherald.com
How Connecticut high school girls basketball players are spending their summers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It is no secret that girls basketball has continued to improve in Connecticut with more and more players from the state off to play in college. Part of the growth has stemmed from the AAU programs around the state...
Greenwich Police Searching for Two Armed Robbery Suspects
GREENWICH, CT – Police in Greenwich are searching for a man and woman wanted for...
Man Claims Helicopter Chased Him from Danbury Graveyard, Internet Pounces Hard
Reddit can be a brutal place to share a conspiracy theory. One man found that out the hard way when he posted his conspiracy theory about a Danbury property. There is a user on CT Reddit that goes by the user name everydaygrowernobody and they believe they were recently chased from a Danbury property by a helicopter.
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After Vehicle Found Blocking Roadway In New Canaan
A 32-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence after police said his vehicle was found partially blocking a Fairfield County roadway. An officer saw a vehicle parked and partially blocking Lapham Road in New Canaan at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
Church leader accused of abusing kids in Norwalk faces new charges in Bridgeport
A church youth leader accused of abusing children in Norwalk is facing new charges in Bridgeport, according to court records.
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
sheltonherald.com
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
