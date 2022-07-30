Register For The 2nd Annual Framingham High Gridiron Cornhole Tourney August 27

framinghamsource.com
Tickets on Sale For 6th Annual MetroWest Conference For Women
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Conference for Women will be hosting its sixth annual event on September 15, 2022. Leading the speaker line-up is habit transformation coach, Derith Cass, as well as Sedruola Maruska, a business consultant and podcast host. Each will provide a keynote address to the anticipated 300-plus attendees.
Litchford & Neves Graduate rom Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Two Ashland students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Kasey Litchford of Ashland graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking. Nicolas Neves of Ashland graduated with a B.S. in Architecture. At Roger Williams University, students are...
4 Marlborough Students Graduate from Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Four Marlborough students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Austin Cabral of Marlborough graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Legal Studies. Joshua Galarza of Marlborough (graduated with a Master of Architecture. Daniel Hayward of Marlborough graduated with a...
Tallino Graduates From Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University held its commencement in May as part of the Class of 2022. Matthew Tallino of Natick graduated with a B.A. Educational Studies. At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. The...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: National Night Out in Framingham 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Pelham Apartments hosted a National Night Out block party on Second Street last night, August 2. Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker and Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley spent some time in the dunk tank. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa, along...
Sparling Graduates From Curry College
MILTO – On Sunday, May 22, Curry College honored 661 graduates from the Class of 2022 in its 142nd Commencement celebration. The ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, with family members, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff, among other Curry community members in attendance. Congratulations to: Paige...
Stevens Earns Degree at Curry College
MILTON – On Sunday, May 22, Curry College honored 661 graduates from the Class of 2022 in its 142nd Commencement celebration. The ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, with family members, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff, among other Curry community members in attendance. Congratulations to: Bridget...
6 Framingham Students on Lasell University Spring 2022 Dean’s List
NEWTON, MA (06/01/2022)– The followingFramingham students were named to the Lasell Dean’s List in recognition of their spring 2022 academic performance:. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Luff Promoted to Deputy Superintendent; Miller Named Director of Student Services & Equity
NATICK – Natick Public Schools Superintendent Anna P. Nolin has announced the promotions of Timothy Luff to deputy superintendent and director of student services Erin Miller to an expanded role as director of student services and equity on the Central Office administration team. “We look forward to Mr. Luff...
4 Framingham Residents Graduate From Ithaca College
ITHACA, NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates. Diana Kalaitzidis of Framingham (01701) graduated with a BA in Psychology. Aidan O’Leary of Framingham (01701) graduated Summa cum Laude with a BA in Psychology. Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) graduated Magna cum Laude with a BM...
More Than Dozen Libraries Participating in Minuteman Library Crawl Wednesday
ASHLAND – More than a dozen public libraries in the Minuteman Library Network are asking patrons to participate in a library crawl on Wednesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We invite you to spend a day visiting local libraries – find out what is special about...
Trio of Natick Residents Graduate From Lasell University
NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates were three students from the Town of Natick. They were:. Ava Homsey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Retail Merchandising. Julia Hopkins graduated with a...
Wong Earns Bachelor of Science Degree
NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates was Ethan Wong of Framingham, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. ***. Lasell University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has...
Santiago Jr. Earns Architect Degree from STCC
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Technical Community College is proud to recognize Luis Santiago, Jr., of Framingham, for successfully completing the requirements necessary to graduate from the college during the 2021-2022 academic year with a AS in Architect & Bldg Tech. Members of the Class of 2022 were recognized during a...
Ashland Student Graduates From Ithaca College
NEW YORK – Ethan Prybyla of Ashland graduated with a BS in Public and Community Health from Ithaca College in May 2022. Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some...
Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81
FRAMINGHAM – Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Monday, August 1, 2022 with her family by her side following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Richard F. & Eileen (Byrnes) Cummings. Margaret attended...
Hornung & Scamby Graduate From College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER – Holy Cross celebrated nearly 755 bachelor of arts degree recipients at its 176th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 27 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Acclaimed writer and infectious disease physician Abraham Verghese delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2022 and received an honorary degree.
Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out
FRAMINGHAM – Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out. National Night out is an annual nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer. The best way to build a safer community is to get to know your neighbors; police encourage interaction as a crime...
3 MetroWest Students Graduate from University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (06/16/2022)– Congratulations to the University of Hartford Class of 2022!. Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. The 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 5,000 undergraduate and 1,500...
Baker-Polito Administration Announces $16.4 Million in Shared Streets & Spaces Awards; Framingham & Natick Recipients
BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, August 2, announced $16.4 million for 184 new awards to 138 municipalities and seven Regional Transit Authorities through the Shared Streets and Spaces Program. Among the communities receiving grants was the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick. The program provides technical...
