M. Basketball To Face Siena In First Round Of ESPN Events Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt junior Jammie Robinson has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, it was announced Monday. The honor is the third preseason watch list for Robinson after he was also named to watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy last week in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO