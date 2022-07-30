M. Basketball To Face Siena In First Round Of ESPN Events Invitational

seminoles.com
Williams Finishes Fourth at First World U20 Championships
CALI, Colombia – Florida State track and field freshman Curtis Williams had a terrific showing at his first World U20 Championships. Williams finished fourth for Team USA in the long jump with a personal best mark of 7.86m. The Tallahassee native finished as the top American in the event...
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
Jammie Robinson Named To Bednarik Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt junior Jammie Robinson has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, it was announced Monday. The honor is the third preseason watch list for Robinson after he was also named to watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy last week in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees
Lamb was first appointed to the board in 2007. Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced. TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter. “It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb...
Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop series continues
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
