2022 Cleveland Browns betting preview

Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team
Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business. Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
NFL Kicker Was Reportedly Cut After Embarrassing Practice
An NFL team reportedly cut ties with its kicker following an embarrassing practice. Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis has reportedly been cut by the AFC South franchise. According to reports, Mevis was cut after missing three kicks at practice. One of those kicks reportedly hit an ex-Cowboys coach. Mevis went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns fans mob Deshaun Watson following NFL’s 6-game ban
Don’t expect Cleveland Browns fans to turn on their newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson just yet. Watson was suspended six games by the NFL on Monday, but Browns backers sure didn’t seem to care as they showered their embattled quarterback with praise and autograph requests following practice today.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision
Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on Browns, Deshaun Watson: 'None of my business'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is amongst the most animated and outspoken players the NFL has to offer. But even he wouldn’t take today’s bait. Following Monday’s training camp practice in Spartanburg, S.C., the former Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the developing situation regarding his previous employer—specifically the six-game suspension of his replacement Deshaun Watson. But Mayfield, who will see those Watson-less Browns come to town in Week 1, didn’t really touch the topic.
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Panthers Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Morning
On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of cornerback Devin Jones. In order to make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Parchment started his college football career at Northern Illinois before transferring to Kansas. After two seasons with the Jayhawks, he transferred to Florida State.
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
Yardbarker
Browns Week 15 Prediction: Ravens Vs Browns
After the Browns were predicted to lose to the Bengals in Week 14, it will be the Ravens Vs Browns in week 15. These two teams already met up earlier in the season, with the Browns losing a close one. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
AthlonSports.com
Bills Star Feared To Have Suffered 'Potentially Serious' Training Camp Injury
No team wants to see players suffer serious injuries at training camp. Unfortunately, that may be the reality the Buffalo Bills are currently facing. The AFC East franchise fears one of its defensive stars may have suffered a "potentially serious" injury at practice this Tuesday morning. That player is All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.
Most valuable NFL teams revealed with Dallas Cowboys worth $1.7BN more than closest rivals
DALLAS COWBOYS maintained their status as the most valuable NFL franchise by a huge margin. America's Team are worth a massive $1.7BILLION more than their closest challengers on the list. Values for all 32 teams were released by Sportico over the weekend. Jerry Jones' powerhouse in Texas were valued at...
NFL insider thinks Bill Belichick will have a ‘significant hand’ in New England Patriots’ offensive play-calling this season
After losing offensive coordinator and play-calling guru Josh McDaniels this offseason, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to
