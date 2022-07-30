Apple on the attack! Company cites sideloading for Android's malware woes

In defiance of the broader smartphone sales trend, iPhone shipments jumped by 3 percent compared to the same period last year during the third fiscal quarter, but other categories, such as Macs, iPad, and wearables took a hit. That may stop Apple from raising the prices of its upcoming products, such as the iPhone 14, though the average price may still rise, hints Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the fresh edition of his Power On newsletter.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO