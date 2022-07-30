Apple on the attack! Company cites sideloading for Android's malware woes

www.phonearena.com
Xiaomi announces AR smart glasses with Snapdragon 8-series chipset
The augmented reality revolution is finally happening, years after the failed experiment called Google Glass. While we’re waiting for Apple to officially announce its own AR/VR glasses, Xiaomi has jumped the gun and announced a very interesting product - the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera. These smart glasses combine the...
Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users
Not a week goes by without Spotify launching a new feature for its customers. The music streaming service announced gains in both paid and free customers back in April, so the new often-released new features are meant to keep subscribers loyal and turn free customers into paying ones. The most...
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Made official almost three whole months ago, Google's next high-end smartphones are not yet fully detailed... for a fairly obvious reason. Although the search giant essentially tried to combat unauthorized leaks by showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all their glory months ahead of their actual launch, said launch is still a while away.
The latest global tablet sales numbers are in... and they're pretty confusing
Unexpectedly boosted in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic by the sudden need for portable (and largely affordable) computing devices of far more consumers than ever before, the tablet market has gradually returned to "normal" in recent quarters. But while global demand has been on the decline for the...
Apple releases video answering questions about switching to iPhone from Android
With the introduction of the 2022 iPhone 14 series possibly as close as six weeks away, Apple is taking the opportunity to plant a seed in the mind of Android users. A video released by the Cupertino crew today is titled "Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered." The video...
Apple eases mask-wearing policy for corporate employees
Just when we thought we got rid of the whole COVID-19 craze, things started to get gloomy again. In the US new cases now clock at around 100,000 per day which is very far from ideal but strangely enough, Apple has decided to ease its mask-wearing policies for corporate employees.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: From an iPhone clone to a global powerhouse - the student becomes the master?
For those who don't know, Xiaomi is much more than just a smartphone company. Sort of like Samsung, the Chinese brand makes/produces home appliances, but it also has a bunch of "side hustles', like the Xiaomi Electric scooter (one of the best-selling electric scooters worldwide), and, more recently, a prototype EV set to be unveiled by the end of August.
Google Pixel 6a joins the Android Beta program
Google stirred the technology pot with its latest Pixel 6a launch, giving mid range phones something to worry about. The phone comes with some really interesting features, and the whole package is quite appealing (you can check out our full Pixel 6a review for more detail). Now, one of the...
How to watch the OnePlus 10T announcement livestream
You may find this hard to believe if you've been following the OnePlus 10T's long road to market these last few months, but the incredibly powerful phone still hasn't made its proper debut. Pretty much leaked in full... a number of times already and officially teased by its manufacturer in...
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
Vote now: Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a?
The next chapter in Google’s phone book (pun intended) has been already written - the Pixel 6a has been officially announced. You’ve probably already familiarized yourself with this hot new mid range offering through our Pixel 6a review, and yeah - there’s a lot to like about the phone.
Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable range
Although the names 'Galaxy Z Fold 4' and 'Flip 4' are not complicated per se, and roll off the tongue easier than, say, 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1', they are still quite a mouthful and a new rumor says that Samsung is planning to drop the letter Z. The...
Apple will 'soon' inundate the App Store with more ads
While Apple froze third-party advertising cookies on its platform, resulting in the first revenue dip of Facebook since its inception, the App Store application shop has been showing ads in its search results as well as the respective tab for a while now. Brace yourselves, because these ads are now...
Average iPhone 14 and Apple 2022 watch family prices seemingly set to rise
In defiance of the broader smartphone sales trend, iPhone shipments jumped by 3 percent compared to the same period last year during the third fiscal quarter, but other categories, such as Macs, iPad, and wearables took a hit. That may stop Apple from raising the prices of its upcoming products, such as the iPhone 14, though the average price may still rise, hints Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the fresh edition of his Power On newsletter.
OnePlus 10T colors: all the official hues
OnePlus is ready to announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 10T, in just some mere hours. The phone sports a recognizable OnePlus design and two color options. Here, we will discuss the colors this phone will come in, in order to help you decide which one you should go for.
Motorola cancels the launch event for the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro
Today was the day. Motorola had been teasing its upcoming clamshell foldable, the Razr 2022, for quite some time now and we were finally going to see its unveiling. A bigger and more functional outer screen, vastly improved tech specs (including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 1 SoC) and a respectable battery are just some of the highlights of the much-anticipated foldable.
Xiaomi 12T specs pop-up online, revealing ultra chipset, 108MP camera
The ever growing Xiaomi family is about to get yet another member - the Xiaomi 12T. Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill has it that there will be two versions of this device, Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, with the latter being equipped with 120W HyperCharge technology. The latest leak comes...
RedMagic 7S Pro gaming phone hands-on: turbofan, activate!
This story is sponsored by nubia. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. Mobile gaming is growing. Steadily, mercilessly, and exponentially. And with the power of today’s smartphones, you can actually get some pretty high quality games in your pocket. Gamers want hardware controls...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android
So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
