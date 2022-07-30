ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Roses & Raspberries: Roses to retirees, a bike donor and construction projects

 3 days ago
Agreement delays new oil, gas drilling leases on Central Coast

An agreement reached Monday will resolve lawsuits filed over Trump administration plans to allow new oil and gas drilling leases on more than 1 million acres of land across seven counties, according to an environmental organization involved in the litigation. The U.S Bureau of Land Management reached the agreement with...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CAPA Pet of the Week: Oyster

Oyster is a 4-year-old female, red Staffordshire bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Oyster’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
SANTA MARIA, CA
NatureTrack docents honored during 11th annual appreciation day at Cachuma Lake

NatureTrack docents recently gathered at Cachuma Lake as part of the nonprofit's 11th annual docent appreciation day that involved cruisin' and rockin.'. Approximately 50 docents attended the daytime event on June 9 and were treated to lunch from El Rancho Market and live music by guitarist/singer Pam Fisher — also a NatureTrack docent "who provided some rocking good tunes to sing along with on the ride," a spokeswoman for the organization said.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
A Walk through the Cypress: Celebrate summer with a burst of color

If you are hitting the summer doldrums and are in need of a burst of exuberant color to uplift your spirits, the Cypress Gallery has a show for you. “It’s All Canvas,” by Tonya Schultz, former Lompoc resident and scion of our creative community, is a joyful expression of artmaking in the face of challenge and change. Those who know Schultz recognize her positive spirit and love of life, and see her work as a direct reflection of her personality. Unpretentious and full of feeling, the works sing of being alive and invite you to celebrate the fact along with her.
LOMPOC, CA
Pioneer Valley's Cody Smith voted All-Area Coach of the Year

Cody Smith had a pretty good feeling about his Pioneer Valley baseball team well before the 2022 season began. It turns out that Smith was right to feel that way about his group. The Panthers went 22-6 and won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history....
SANTA MARIA, CA

