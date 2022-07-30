ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Nuggets rookie Collin Gillespie suffers offseason injury

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Collin Gillespie participates in the NBA basketball Draft Combine on May 18 in Chicago. The Associated Press

DENVER - The dream is likely going to be delayed for Denver Nuggets rookie Collin Gillespie.

On Saturday morning, the team announced the rookie point guard suffered a fracture in his lower left leg earlier this week. He underwent surgery Friday in Philadelphia, according to the team release. He will be out indefinitely.

Gillespie was not drafted after a standout college career at Villanova, but the player and his first professional team reportedly agreed to a two-way contract on the night of the draft. He was the starting point guard for most of Denver's run earlier this month at Summer League in Las Vegas where he averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Gillespie figured to provide some insurance for Denver's group of point guards - which includes Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Ish Smith - but his injury will put the start of his rookie season in question.

