Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Tuesday he would not sign any more African players unless they agreed to not take part in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly -- now at Premier League side Chelsea -- and Cameroon midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa missed several Napoli games while on international duty at this year's AFCON, which took place between January and February.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO