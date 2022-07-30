ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings police, fire continue promoting from within

The police and fire departments in Hastings continue to usher in new leadership from within their own ranks. At the City Council meeting on Aug. 1, the Hastings Police Department officially introduced Kyle Linschied as its new commander and the Hastings Fire Department promoted Adam Harkelrode to fire captain. Cmdr....
HASTINGS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hasting council candidates answer questions at forum

The candidates for the two Hastings City Council at-large seats took to the podium on July 26 to introduce themselves and share their plans for the city and what they can bring to the table if elected. Candidates Ian Martin, Tom Wright, Angie Haus, Dave Pemble, Joe Balsanek and Dennis...
HASTINGS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings commission to study THC product sales

The City Council is trying to determine what course of action they should take to regulate the selling of edible cannabinoids. Due to recent changes in Minnesota state law, the sale of edibles and beverages containing up to 5 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive element of cannabis that gets people high, is allowed in packages not exceeding 50 milligrams. As it stands now, the law only permits the sale of manufactured and packaged products, meaning that these edible cannabinoids cannot be sold at restaurants, bars or eateries.
HASTINGS, MN

