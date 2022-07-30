The City Council is trying to determine what course of action they should take to regulate the selling of edible cannabinoids. Due to recent changes in Minnesota state law, the sale of edibles and beverages containing up to 5 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive element of cannabis that gets people high, is allowed in packages not exceeding 50 milligrams. As it stands now, the law only permits the sale of manufactured and packaged products, meaning that these edible cannabinoids cannot be sold at restaurants, bars or eateries.

HASTINGS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO