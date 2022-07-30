'Best Boss Ever' Surprises Staff With Ibiza Trip Worth £7,000

Beyoncé’s final words on “Renaissance,” her record-breaking new album? “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag.” And it would appear the superstar’s fashion-forward fans are taking that line seriously: On July 29, the day “Renaissance” dropped, Telfar saw a whopping 85% spike in views on popular luxury resale site The RealReal, the platform confirmed to Page Six Style. Views for the black-owned brand were also up 131% during the weekend of the LP’s release, compared to the same time period in 2021. “In general, we tend to see an immediate boost in demand following major...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO