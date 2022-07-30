'Best Boss Ever' Surprises Staff With Ibiza Trip Worth £7,000

www.ladbible.com
Related
Chase Star Mark Labbett Has A New Job After The Beast Was Axed From US Show
Mark Labbett has revealed he has a new job after getting axed from The Chase in the US. Fans were shocked when it was revealed the 56-year-old had not been asked to return for another season of the US show. He had starred on the series when it aired on...
Ex-Convict Shares 'Overwhelming' Experience Of Going Shopping After 12 Years Inside
The various brands and flavours offered at supermarkets can leave us spoiled for choice at the best of times, but after 12 years behind bars one ex-convict found himself overwhelmed by having to make a decision. Some people have their staples when stocking up the treat cupboard, opting religiously for...
Beyoncé boosts demand for Telfar’s ‘Bushwick Birkin’ bag
Beyoncé’s final words on “Renaissance,” her record-breaking new album? “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag.” And it would appear the superstar’s fashion-forward fans are taking that line seriously: On July 29, the day “Renaissance” dropped, Telfar saw a whopping 85% spike in views on popular luxury resale site The RealReal, the platform confirmed to Page Six Style. Views for the black-owned brand were also up 131% during the weekend of the LP’s release, compared to the same time period in 2021. “In general, we tend to see an immediate boost in demand following major...
Rapper Slowthai Apologizes for Performing in Swastika Shirt at Osheaga Festival
On Saturday, rapper Slowthai performed at Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival while wearing an anti-fascist shirt that featured a swastika under the word “DESTROY.” The shirt was modeled after the famous 1977 “Destroy” t-shirt designed by punk icon Vivienne Westwood, and its intended message was apparently that we should destroy fascism and bigotry, but in the days since, the musician has learned a valuable lesson: perhaps it’s best to just not wear a swastika at all, ever.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scottish Island With Its Own Lighthouse On Sale For Less Than The Average London Home
The housing market is a nightmare. Quelle surprise. And nowhere is it crazier than in London. Prices in the capital are at an all time high, with the average gaff going for an incredible, and pretty sickening, £529,000. Now, not many people have that kind of cash lying around...
Breaking Bad Fans Rejoice As ‘Brand New Episode Drops Tonight’
Fans of Breaking Bad are getting pretty excited after spotting the name of tonight’s episode of Better Call Saul. It’s been almost 10 years since the finale, but it looks as though Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) will be back on our screens tonight as Better Call Saul's latest episode is titled Breaking Bad.
JoJo Siwa's Mom Called Out Candace Cameron Bure And Explained What "Really" Happened
"Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way."
Weed Dealer Receives Praise For Giving Out Fresh Loaf With Every Order
A weed dealer has gone viral after it was revealed he was giving out a free. Smoking weed is known to give you the munchies, so what better way to combat it than tucking into some buttered toast, a sandwich or, if you're too hungry to waste minutes toasting or filling, just some plain slices of bread?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peta Calls On Gordon Ramsay's Kids To Disown Him After TikTok Video
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has called on Gordon Ramsay's children to disown him after the chef shared a controversial video on TikTok. Watch it here:. In the clip, father-of-five Ramsay giddily climbs into a lamb pen and declares: "I'm going to eat you!" The 55-year-old then...
‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’ Will Make Schwarzenegger Proud
Every follow-up to John McTiernan and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 Predator has tried to concoct a high-concept twist, be it situating its alien killer in the big city (Predator 2), pitting it against acid-bleeding Xenomorphs (Alien vs. Predator), traveling off-world (Predators) or doing whatever it was that The Predator was attempting. Prey, thankfully, eschews such more-is-better inventiveness, taking a back-to-basics approach to its material and, in doing so, crafts the franchise’s finest follow-up by a significant margin. The hunters are once again also the hunted in Dan Trachtenberg’s stripped-down survival-horror gem, whose sole shortcoming turns out to be its theatrical unavailability—those...
Chris Rock Isn't Planning On Reaching Out To Will Smith After Public Apology
Chris Rock is said to have no intention of reaching out to reconcile with Will Smith anytime soon, despite the I Am Legend actor issuing a public apology on social media. Smith addressed his behaviour at the Oscars in a video posted to YouTube and Instagram last week, where he described his decision to slap Rock as 'unacceptable'.
Michael Bublé's Son Blows Him Away By Performing One Of His Songs After Recovering From Cancer
Michael Bublé has been blown away after his son learned one of his songs on the piano. The Canadian singer uploaded a video to his social media accounts showing Noah play 'I'll Never Not Love You'. He said his eight-year-old boy has 'more talent in his little fingers than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is The TikTok Ghost Trend?
The new ghost trend on TikTok has users looking back at old relationships and helping them move on. There have been various ghost trends in recent years on the app including one that saw people dressed up as ghosts with bedsheets for photoshoots. Another light hearted one had people photoshop ghosts into the background of photos as a prank.
Grand Designs Couple Are Now £7 Million In Debt Following Show's 'Saddest Ever Episode'
A couple who went on Grand Designs are now £7 million in debt after appearing on the show’s ‘saddest ever episode’. Edward Short and his wife at the time, Hazel, were featured on the show in 2018 as they shared the development of their mansion, Chesil Cliff House.
Alison Brie Says ‘Legitimate Conversations’ Are Being Had About Making A Community Movie
Alison Brie has teased that a Community movie could be on the horizon. Please don’t toy with our emotions and deliver us with empty promises!. The Mad Men and Glow actor recently spoke with the The Wrap's Unwrapped podcast and hinted that a film version of the iconic TV series is potentially in the works.
People Think They’ve Found Moment ‘Eminem’s Clone Glitched’ During Interview
A resurfaced clip of Eminem is doing the rounds online as a number of conspiracy theorists believe it shows the moment the rapper's 'clone glitched'. Check it out:. Unless you've been on a social media hiatus of late, you'll be aware of the theory once again doing the rounds online suggesting that Marshall Mathers died in 2006 and was replaced by an android clone.
What Is The TikTok Apple Juice?
One of TikTok's biggest trends was the apple juice challenge which saw floods of people biting into plastic bottle of the drink. The challenge has been ongoing since 2020 when TikTok grew significantly in popularity. People doing the challenge bought a small bottle of Martinellie's apple juice which comes in the shape of an apple and are only available in the United States.
Initial Reviews Of House Of The Dragon Saying It's Better Than GoT And Breaking Bad
The early reviews for House of the Dragon are in and it’s safe to say there’s a lot to be excited about, with some even claiming it’s ‘better than Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad’. Those are some mighty big statements. Set to premiere in...
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
LADbible
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0