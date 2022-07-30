ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

DOJ probing Trump as part of its Jan. 6 criminal investigation

MSNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Criminal Investigation#The Department Of Justice#Tiffany Cross
MSNBC

As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?

When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Matt Gaetz’s ‘hot mic’ pardon comments to Roger Stone matter

Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
POLITICO

DOJ, Georgia, New York: A guide to Trump's legal threats

Donald Trump is among the prominent Republicans whom Justice Department investigators are asking about as they look into whether crimes were committed to interfere with the electoral vote count on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a person familiar with the probe. While at least two former top White House officials...
POTUS
MSNBC

In mess over Secret Service texts, Dems fear possible cover-up

It was just last week when two powerful House Democrats — Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Jan. 6 committee and the Homeland Security Committee — sent a provocative letter. The lawmakers wrote to Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, urging him to step aside from his office’s investigation into the Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Merrick Garland: DOJ will prosecute 'anyone' criminally responsible for 'events surrounding Jan. 6'

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday said the Department of Justice's Jan. 6 probe is the "most wide ranging investigation in its history," and the intent is to "hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for events surrounding Jan. 6, or any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy