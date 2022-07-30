DOJ probing Trump as part of its Jan. 6 criminal investigation

www.msnbc.com
CNBC
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis disqualified from investigating Trump 'fake elector' in criminal probe
A judge effectively barred a Georgia prosecutor from investigating one of 16 Republican "fake electors" for former President Donald Trump. The judge ruled that a recent campaign fundraiser Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hosted for the Democratic political opponent of Republican state Sen. Burt Jones disqualified her. Fulton County...
FBI analyst who labeled Hunter Biden evidence 'disinfo' linked to next Durham case
The FBI analyst accused of wrongly labeling evidence about Hunter Biden as disinformation has been linked to special counsel John Durham's upcoming trial.
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld
Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
Federal investigators obtained a new warrant to search the phone of a Trump-tied lawyer in the January 6 inquiry
Prosecutors revealed a new search warrant allowing a review of John Eastman's cell phone. Federal agents seized the phone last month as Eastman, a pro-Trump lawyer, left a restaurant . Eastman filed a lawsuit demanding the return of his phone — an iPhone Pro 12. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday...
CNBC
Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme
Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a charter school network he founded. Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.
Washington Examiner
With FBI looking ever more corrupt, Director Wray should feel the heat
Major problems at a heavily politicized FBI predated the June 2017 ascension of Christopher Wray to the bureau’s directorship, but Wray has no excuse for failing to fix them in the five years since. If there is truth to even a significant portion of the allegations in a July...
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
MSNBC
Justice Elena Kagan has a prescription for an ailing Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, perhaps more than their colleagues, are acutely aware that the Supreme Court may be hurtling toward catastrophe. They know that if the court is viewed as illegitimate, it loses its authority. If we lose faith in the court, it has no power...
MSNBC
As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?
When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
MSNBC
Why Matt Gaetz’s ‘hot mic’ pardon comments to Roger Stone matter
Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
Federal prosecutors obtain warrant to search lawyer John Eastman's cell phone in January 6 criminal probe
The Justice Department obtained a second warrant to search the cell phone of right-wing lawyer John Eastman as part of a January 6-related criminal inquiry
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
thesource.com
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Reconsider Supreme McGriff’s Motion For Sentence Reduction
In a recent ruling in the the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal appellate court has given reputed street legend Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff a glimmer of hope in forcing another judge to consider the Supreme Team leader for a sentence reduction. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block was...
DOJ, Georgia, New York: A guide to Trump's legal threats
Donald Trump is among the prominent Republicans whom Justice Department investigators are asking about as they look into whether crimes were committed to interfere with the electoral vote count on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a person familiar with the probe. While at least two former top White House officials...
Jan 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Department of Justice probe, report says
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to a report. Ms Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony to...
AOL Corp
As Jan. 6 probe expands, officials worry DOJ resources are at a breaking point
WASHINGTON — It's the "most wide-ranging investigation" in Justice Department history: the unprecedented manhunt for hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Donald Trump's behalf on Jan. 6, 2021, and the criminal inquiry into efforts to stop the peaceful transfer of power. It's also a logistical nightmare.
MSNBC
In mess over Secret Service texts, Dems fear possible cover-up
It was just last week when two powerful House Democrats — Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Jan. 6 committee and the Homeland Security Committee — sent a provocative letter. The lawmakers wrote to Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, urging him to step aside from his office’s investigation into the Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts.
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
Merrick Garland: DOJ will prosecute 'anyone' criminally responsible for 'events surrounding Jan. 6'
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday said the Department of Justice's Jan. 6 probe is the "most wide ranging investigation in its history," and the intent is to "hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for events surrounding Jan. 6, or any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable."
