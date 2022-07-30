As a new season dawns, what has Brown done for you?

247sports.com
What did WVU's QBs look like on Day One?
West Virginia opened their fall camp for the 2022 football season on Monday afternoon. Immediately afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss not only the offseason, but what he saw on the first day of fall camp. Not surprisingly, the topic of quarterbacks came up rather quickly.... and, well, there was some news. One of the contenders for the starting quarterback job was not dressed, and Brown did not seem overly pleased with what he saw from the other contenders during the first day out there. Check out what Brown had to say above.
Updated Heights and Weights for WVU Football in 2022
Fall camp is here, and that means it is time for our annual tradition - updated heights and weights on the WVU football roster. EerSports was the first site to take a closer look at this, running this piece for years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years. (Yes, you can click each of those links for the older stories to see some of the previous big movers). And now it's time for the 2022 version. Keep in mind a few rules - these are the heights and weights listed on the official WVU Football roster as of this morning, Monday, August 1st (although we may run this a day or two later). The big difference this year is that we are comparing it to the official roster handed out for The Guaranteed Rated Bowl. For reasons unbeknownst to me, I cannot get the Wayback Machine to show the roster update from February. And, going back to 2021's roster, the numbers are a bit different than the bowl roster. So, we'll go with that. At the end, we'll compare to recruiting profiles and previous stops for the new guys.
WVU uses roster evolution as springboard into competition
Spring football at WVU this year was and was not like the ordinary editions that happen here and around the country. Sure, the Mountaineers were addressing vacancies by elevating and auditing players who were on campus. The twist this year was their time on the stage would be limited before other options arrived.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense
Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
WBOY
Behind the scenes at Ladies Huddle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Media Days is often referred to as the unofficial start to the college football season, but when Ladies Huddle rolls around, that means fall camp is near. The annual event put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club was held Thursday night at Milan Puskar...
How did WVU's QBs look on the first day of fall camp?
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on the QB situation after the first day of fall camp, including one contender that was not dressed.
WBOY
Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was a Saturday night to remember for WVU pitcher Ben Hampton. He was Randy Mazey’s most reliable arm this past season and it seems he’s taken over the same role this summer for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League. The...
wajr.com
WDTV
wvu.edu
WTOV 9
woay.com
wvexplorer.com
247Sports
