As a new season dawns, what has Brown done for you?

Fall camp is here, and that means it is time for our annual tradition - updated heights and weights on the WVU football roster. EerSports was the first site to take a closer look at this, running this piece for years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years. (Yes, you can click each of those links for the older stories to see some of the previous big movers). And now it's time for the 2022 version. Keep in mind a few rules - these are the heights and weights listed on the official WVU Football roster as of this morning, Monday, August 1st (although we may run this a day or two later). The big difference this year is that we are comparing it to the official roster handed out for The Guaranteed Rated Bowl. For reasons unbeknownst to me, I cannot get the Wayback Machine to show the roster update from February. And, going back to 2021's roster, the numbers are a bit different than the bowl roster. So, we'll go with that. At the end, we'll compare to recruiting profiles and previous stops for the new guys.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO