ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

As a new season dawns, what has Brown done for you?

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What did WVU's QBs look like on Day One?

West Virginia opened their fall camp for the 2022 football season on Monday afternoon. Immediately afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss not only the offseason, but what he saw on the first day of fall camp. Not surprisingly, the topic of quarterbacks came up rather quickly.... and, well, there was some news. One of the contenders for the starting quarterback job was not dressed, and Brown did not seem overly pleased with what he saw from the other contenders during the first day out there. Check out what Brown had to say above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Updated Heights and Weights for WVU Football in 2022

Fall camp is here, and that means it is time for our annual tradition - updated heights and weights on the WVU football roster. EerSports was the first site to take a closer look at this, running this piece for years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years. (Yes, you can click each of those links for the older stories to see some of the previous big movers). And now it's time for the 2022 version. Keep in mind a few rules - these are the heights and weights listed on the official WVU Football roster as of this morning, Monday, August 1st (although we may run this a day or two later). The big difference this year is that we are comparing it to the official roster handed out for The Guaranteed Rated Bowl. For reasons unbeknownst to me, I cannot get the Wayback Machine to show the roster update from February. And, going back to 2021's roster, the numbers are a bit different than the bowl roster. So, we'll go with that. At the end, we'll compare to recruiting profiles and previous stops for the new guys.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU uses roster evolution as springboard into competition

Spring football at WVU this year was and was not like the ordinary editions that happen here and around the country. Sure, the Mountaineers were addressing vacancies by elevating and auditing players who were on campus. The twist this year was their time on the stage would be limited before other options arrived.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense

Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WBOY

Behind the scenes at Ladies Huddle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Media Days is often referred to as the unofficial start to the college football season, but when Ladies Huddle rolls around, that means fall camp is near. The annual event put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club was held Thursday night at Milan Puskar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was a Saturday night to remember for WVU pitcher Ben Hampton. He was Randy Mazey’s most reliable arm this past season and it seems he’s taken over the same role this summer for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed

WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
DALLAS, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Siriusxm Radio#The Vic Koenning
wajr.com

Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
woay.com

Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party

Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy