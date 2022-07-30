Climber, 82, close to completing epic Munro challenge

Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.

