Climber, 82, close to completing epic Munro challenge

BBC
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
BBC
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
Endangered giraffe born in U.K.'s Belfast Zoo
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An endangered giraffe calf was recently born in the U.K.'s Belfast Zoo, the largest zoo in Northern Ireland. Ballyhenry, a male Rothschild's giraffe, was born this past Sunday, according to a statement from the Belfast Zoo. He is named after a town in a town Northern...
All about the only car to break the sound barrier: the Thrust SSC
On 15 October 1997, the car managed to achieve speeds of 763 miles per hour. The record-breaking ride has yet to be beaten by another vehicle. It needed to deploy a parachute to slow down and stop. Have you ever heard of a car breaking the sound barrier? If not,...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
Commonwealth Games 2022: athletics, swimming and more on day six – live!
Rolling report from day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Join our team of writers
BBC
Plans in place after ferry withdrawn for repairs
Ferry operator CalMac has put in place temporary plans for passengers affected by disruption to its Skye Triangle sailings. The MV Hebrides has suffered a reoccurrence of a problem with its firefighting system and requires repairs at a yard in Greenock. The ferry sails between Lochmaddy in North Uist, Tarbert...
dailyphew.com
Baby Elephant Surprises Man With Best Hello Ever
When Vivien and Arthur travelled to the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand they had an unforgettable visit. One of the things that made their visit so special was when Arthur met a 2-month-old calf named Tara. Wait until you see what happened when the two saw each other. It’s beautiful!
BBC
Snorkeler suffers 'suspected shark bite'
A snorkeler has suffered a leg injury after reportedly being bitten by a blue shark off the coast of Cornwall. The incident is believed to have happened during an organised trip at lunchtime on Thursday 28 July. A Maritime Coastguard Agency spokesperson said a coastguard team went to Penzance Harbour...
BBC
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
Making a comeback: rewilding in Europe gets a £4m funding boost
A European environmental organisation is looking to expand its number of rewilding landscapes – areas where endangered wildlife is reintroduced and protected – after being awarded a grant of £4.1m. The grant has been pledged to Rewilding Europe in the hope of scaling up rewilding efforts throughout...
IFLScience
Hy-Brasil: The "Phantom Island" That Hasn't Been Seen Since 1872
An old legend, dating back to at least 1325, describes an island off the West coast of Ireland called Hy-Brasil. Like Atlantis, the island has been impossible to locate. Unlike Atlantis, there are some fairly recent accounts (admittedly, mainly of the "somewhat dubious" variety) of such an island by experienced explorers, plus nautical charts over hundreds of years showing Hy-Brasil's purported location.
hypebeast.com
Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors
Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
BBC
Heronby: New village would provide up to 3,800 homes
A new village providing up to 3,800 homes and more than 12,000 jobs could be built in North Yorkshire. The Heronby site, between York and Selby, has been chosen as the preferred location for the settlement. According to by Selby Council it will provide "high quality places to live in...
Freya the Famous Boat-Sinking Walrus Is at it Again
A young arctic walrus named Freya, who first went viral in 2021 for her appearances along the coasts of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and parts of the UK—hundreds of miles from her native habitat—has a history of sunbathing on inopportune objects. In November of 2021, she was found...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022
LONDON (AP) — England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women’s soccer title. Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner. The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal for England.
