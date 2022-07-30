Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”

www.yardbarker.com
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball
The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt
Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking
Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites
The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed
Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing
Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
