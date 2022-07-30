ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Take A Look At Another Awesome Year With The Bix 7

By Jake
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
LE CLAIRE, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Davenport, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
I-Rock 93.5

$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf

It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Beer#Walkers#State Of Iowa#The Quad Cities#The Quad City Times#The Bix 7 Quad Cites
I-Rock 93.5

A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today

Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
I-Rock 93.5

Kick Serve Coffee Is Opening A New Location In This Spot

The Quad Cities' tennis-themed drive-thru coffee stop is opening up its second location in the QC. Squaring up against Moline's Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, Kick Serve Coffee will enter the ring very soon in a certain spot. Their new location will be on Avenue of the Cities. This is Kick Serve's second drive-thru and they're ready for the competition that being between Starbucks and Dunkin' will bring.
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week

Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
EAST MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy