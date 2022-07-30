Take A Look At Another Awesome Year With The Bix 7

irock935.com
Win Your Way Into The Pit. Be The Crew Person Of The Day At The World Series Of Drag Racing.
The World Series of Drag Racing is coming back to Cordova on August 27, and I-Rock 93.5 has a way to experience it like never before. You and your guest will "Be The Crew Person of the Day" and hang out with the race team, go to the starting line and get the inside feel of being a crew person. Sign up for this once in a life time opportunity below.
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
A New School Year is Coming! Hot Rods for Charities Give Back with Car Show
School is starting up very soon, and for many of us it's an exciting time when the kids get back to a routine and the house gets quiet for a few hours a day. (ahhh, relief) But unfortunately for some, this is a super stressful time of year. Many families can't afford the supplies needed to start kids off on the right foot.
$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf
It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today
Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
Getting Figge With It? Free Admission to the Museum Happens Through July!
If the "culture" of the Quad Cities had to be defined, it's probably based around music, art, film, and comedy. Which, by no way a coincidence, is being highlighted by the Alternating Currents festival in Downtown Davenport, August 18th-21st. In fact, my first view of the culture of the Quad...
Kick Serve Coffee Is Opening A New Location In This Spot
The Quad Cities' tennis-themed drive-thru coffee stop is opening up its second location in the QC. Squaring up against Moline's Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, Kick Serve Coffee will enter the ring very soon in a certain spot. Their new location will be on Avenue of the Cities. This is Kick Serve's second drive-thru and they're ready for the competition that being between Starbucks and Dunkin' will bring.
City Of Davenport Releases Road Closures Ahead Of The Bix 7 Fun
Bix weekend is right around the corner and to get runners and residents ready, the City of Davenport has released the road closure map to make sure people aren't parked in the wrong spot. We want to make sure you know what's going on, where to park, and everything else to make sure you have a memorable Bix 7 weekend.
Maquoketa Caves State Park To Reopen Thursday, First Time Since Tragic Shooting
Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a press release on Wednesday that the Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31 have been notified and refunded.
QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week
Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
