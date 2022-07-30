19-year-old woman killed in Aiken County crash identified

www.wltx.com
Police search for Colleton County murder suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
One Killed, One Injured by Hit and Run Driver in Aiken
A deadly hit-and-run incident is under investigation in Aiken. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 20-year-old Alexa Little of Louisville, Georgia and an unidentified male companion were hit by a vehicle while they were walking west on Richland Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Little was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Louisville woman killed in Aiken County hit and run
(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County coroner is investigating the death of a Louisville woman, struck by a vehicle Sunday night. Coroner Darryl Ables says it happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West. He adds, the victim and a male were walking west along the east bound lane when they were struck by an east bound vehicle.
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with the Richland County...
Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”
Aiken County woman arrested for allegedly turning in stolen lottery ticket
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen lottery ticket. According to her arrest warrant, 31-year-old Whitney Andrea Hart (James) of Salley, S.C. turned in a SC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Enmarket on John Nunn Hwy. in Perry on July 7. That ticket has been stolen from Salley Mini Mart on Walnet St. in Salley, S.C., where Hart was previously employed.
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies.
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
Coroner identifies teen who died in Aiken County collision
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the teenager who was killed in a collision on Charleston Highway. 19-year-old Yazmaine S. Rabon died after the crash on Friday, July 29. Rabon was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
Aiken County woman arrested after attempting to cash in a stolen lottery scratch off ticket
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – A woman is behind bars after trying to cash in on a stolen lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, was charged with the Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets. According to authorities, Hart unlawfully passed off a South […]
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton. According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police...
Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
Fire Fighters use medical training to save woman with gunshot wound
Firefighters do more than put out fires. They take a series of medical courses to make sure they're prepared for any situation that arises.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others
BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
