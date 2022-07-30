George R.R. Martin Says ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Book Series Will End Differently Than the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV Show

House of the Dragon is almost upon us. Fans of the franchise will soon head back to Westeros after the final episode of Game of Thrones aired three years ago. The great thing here is that this isn’t the only series that’s set to come out in the coming years. In fact, there are a couple of ideas that will certainly be worthy of attention once they have been announced. We take a deep dive down below into every spin-off project that can come forth from the GoT franchise.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO