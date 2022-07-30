George R.R. Martin Says ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Book Series Will End Differently Than the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV Show

www.purewow.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation
Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics
HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
Stephen King Is Pumped For Manifest's Uncancellation, But Has One Request
In the midst of 2022 cancellations, one show that got cancelled last year that is preparing to make a big comeback is Manifest. After the plane-oriented drama was saved at Netflix following NBC’s axing, fans have been more than ready for the show to come back, including superfan Stephen King. The legendary author has been known to show his love for the series on social media, but now he has one request while we're learning new details about the fourth and final Manifest season.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Every spin-off project Game of Thrones fans need to know more about
House of the Dragon is almost upon us. Fans of the franchise will soon head back to Westeros after the final episode of Game of Thrones aired three years ago. The great thing here is that this isn’t the only series that’s set to come out in the coming years. In fact, there are a couple of ideas that will certainly be worthy of attention once they have been announced. We take a deep dive down below into every spin-off project that can come forth from the GoT franchise.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Alien TV series filming next year, could release in 2023
The Alien franchise is gearing up to expand further as a new sci-fi series looks to begin filming next year, with a release date also potentially being lined up for some time in 2023. The Alien TV series is being written by Noah Hawley and will serve as a prequel story to the original horror movie.
‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good
Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
‘Abbott Elementary’ to Stream on Both Hulu and HBO Max
Click here to read the full article. Co-exclusive streaming rights for hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” will be shared by Hulu and HBO Max beginning on August 20. During Season 1 of the series, which ran for 13 episodes between December to April, each episode debuted on Hulu one day after airing on ABC. ABC and Hulu will continue their next-day agreement for Season 2, which premieres on Sept. 21 and will run for 22 episodes. Season 1 will also remain available on the streamer. On Aug. 20, Season 1 will additionally arrive on HBO Max, and complete future seasons will be...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering Aug. 14 on AMC, starts with a strong episode that offers hope for the new series. However, subsequent entries commit the same sins that made many many viewers abandon the original Walking Dead. Tales is an anthology of...
'Game of Thrones': Natalie Dormer Just Landed an Important Movie Role
Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has starred in a number of film and TV projects since exiting the show at the end of Season 6, but now the actress has landed a very important movie role. Deadline reports that Dormer will be portraying Dr. Audrey Evans in a new biopic titled Audrey's Children. The film is being directed by Ami Canaan Mann, from a screenplay by Julia Fisher Farbman. The film does not currently have an announced premiere date.
Nikki Glaser Lets It All Out
Nikki Glaser can’t stop working, so it’s a good thing she loves her job. A stand-up comedian above all else (her Comedy Central roasts are must-see), Glaser has brought her spiky sense of humor to the worlds of podcasting and reality TV, where she’s currently hosting the second season of HBO Max’s hilariously shallow dating show FBoy Island. But Glaser’s natural habitat is on stage with a mic in her hand, which is evident on her new HBO special Good Clean Filth. From a tarmac in Albany, the St. Louis native took some time away from her hectic schedule to tell us basically everything.
Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Series Starts Filming Next Year, FX Chief John Landgraf Reveals
The television industry is a hits-driven business, which is why FX is taking big swings on “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley’s TV series set in the universe of the “Alien” franchise, as well Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s prodigious reboot of the famed 1980 miniseries “Shogun.”
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention Announces New Date, Location, and Guests
Creation Entertainment today announced the new date, location, and lineup of gets for the first-ever Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention. The company announced that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington ("Jon Snow"), who may soon return to Westeros in a Jon Snow spinoff series, is joining previously announced guests Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"), Jack Gleeson ("Joffrey Baratheon"), Kristofer Hivju ("Tormund Giantsbane"), Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), Daniel Portman ("Podrick Payne"), Gemma Whelan ("Yara Greyjoy"), and Isaac Hempstead Wright ("Bran Stark") for the event. The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention takes place from December 9th through December 11th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Franchise fatigue doesn’t steer streaming crowds away from a lazy sci-fi horror sequel
When it comes to churning out sequels to mid-level genre properties, the overarching approach seems to be that if it worked once, it’ll work over and over again. Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s six-film Resident Evil series found a formula that brought box office success, and that was more than enough to ensure the tropes and trappings stayed in place forevermore.
First House of the Dragon Reactions Surface Online
HBO screened the first episode of House of the Dragon Wednesday night ahead of the series premiere next month, giving select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. The responses from Wednesday's premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most applauded the show's return to form.
