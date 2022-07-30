ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions training camp notebook: Day 4

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
Season ticket holders brought a lot of energy to the fourth day of Detroit Lions training camp. The grandstands were packed with fans getting their first look at Dan Campbell’s second Detroit team.

The fans got to see the last day of pad-free action under a cloudless morning sky. There were a few highlights and emerging storylines to come out on Saturday morning.

Here’s what I saw, heard and took away from Day 4 of Lions training camp.

The Aidan Hutchinson show

Fans got to see hometown hero Aidan Hutchinson display why the Lions were so excited to select him with the No. 2 overall pick back in April.

There was a two-play stretch in team drills where Hutchinson definitely flashed the star power. On the first rep he used a lightning-quick swipe move on Pro Bowl left guard Jonah Jackson to quickly rocket into the backfield and smother a run play.

Hutchinson followed that up by blowing past left tackle Penei Sewell’s inside shoulder for a would-be sack that left QB Jared Goff with no options other than to pray for mercy. Sewell couldn’t even hold Hutchinson as the big rookie sped past him.

There is a suddenness to Hutchinson that stands out seeing him in person even more than what came across on his Michigan game tape. His ability to win in either direction off the snap is already causing serious problems for some very good NFL offensive linemen. It’s tantalizing to think how good he’ll look once the pads come on and if he can sustain the early camp success.

Participation notes

Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker was only an observer for this session. Decker had a minor foot injury during Friday’s practice and merely stood with the coaches during drills. Regular right tackle Penei Sewell took his place at left tackle, with swing reserve Matt Nelson manning the first-team RT spot.

Tight end Devin Funchess remains sidelined but work extensively with trainers off to the side and showed no ill effects from a recent lower-body injury. Safety C.J. Moore had done that work one day earlier and looked ready to roll, but he remains on the PUP list. Moore could be activated Monday.

Head coach Dan Campbell refused to offer a timetable on when DE Romeo Okwara or rookie WR Jameson Williams will return to action. Both players are recovering from injuries and have been engaged with coaches and position mates in practices.

Starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye went down during team drills holding his left calf. He left the field under his own power and remained on the practice field after a brief treatment from the training staff, though Oruwariye did not return to action.

DL battle brewing

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With Romeo Okwara out and second-round rookie Josh Paschal on the PUP list as well, it’s opened up more reps for some other versatile defensive linemen in camp.

On Saturday, John Cominsky took advantage of his increased reps. Cominsky, claimed off waivers from Atlanta earlier this offseason, lines up at both tackle and end. He made the most noise from the left DT spot, a 4-tech alignment. Cominsky had a couple of easy wins against the second-team offensive line, including an acceleration out of a block that was faster than anyone expected. He got a few rotations with the first-team defense, primarily inside.

In short, Cominsky is doing exactly the role the Lions project for Pashcal. And through the first four days, the 26-year-old Cominsky is looking like he belongs.

Jashon Cornell continues to have a strong summer. Cornell saw first-team reps at DE opposite Hutchinson and used his size and strength well in the run defense. Like Cominsky, Cornell also slides inside and sees reps at DT.

Levi Onwuzurike and Julian Okwara are each getting some first-team reps but also more extensive time with the second-team defense. Onwuzurike is doing a better job than last year of keeping his pad level down. Okwara spends most of his time as a stand-up DE in contrast to starter Charles Harris, who likes to start with one hand in the turf. No. 99 does more dropping into coverage than any other EDGE.

Play of the day nominees

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Aidan Hutchinson probably wins the honor of best play on Saturday with his aforementioned sack, but he had a few competitors.

Cornerback Bobby Price used his length and closing burst to make an outstanding breakup on a crossing route from David Blough to Kalif Raymond. Price gets a lot of work as the third-team outside CB.

Running back Jamaal Williams got the crowd hyped up with a counter cut to the right side of the line that No. 30 took all the way to the end zone for a long TD. Special mention to T.J. Hockenson for a beautiful edge seal block on Okwara to help spring it.

Okwara had a positive play of his own, quickly reading a screen pass and doing exactly what he needed in getting outside leverage on the block to force the play back inside. Okwara wasn’t content with just setting the edge, though. He also shed the block from WR Quintez Cephus and would have had an easy tackle if pads were on. LB coach Kelvin Sheppard sprinted to Okwara to give him a proud high-five.

Wideout Tom Kennedy made a sweet leaping catch at full extension on a designed run-pass option from QB Tim Boyle, who executed a jump pass with an unorthodox arm angle to deliver the ball. Kennedy somehow kept his balance and made nice progress after the circus catch, too.

My personal fave came from LG Jonah Jackson. In a beautifully designed backside screen pass, Jackson rambled out into space and sent starting safety DeShon Elliott head over heels with a clean, legal shove some 20 yards down the field. Jackson celebrated by throwing his fist in the air replicating the end shot of the classic 80s movie The Breakfast Club.

Quick hits

–During a special teams drill, QB Jared Goff and WR DJ Chark went to the other practice field to work on their timing on a specific route. They ran the play at least 10 times, with David Blough acting as a token defensive back. After two straight miscommunications, there was an animated exchange between the QB and WR. They worked it out and then ran the play perfectly twice, with T.J. Hockenson’s approval and help in the communication process.

Editor’s note–the WR here was mistakenly listed as Josh Reynolds and has been corrected

–The gap between No. 3 RB Craig Reynolds and the guys chasing him, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike, looks wider every day.

–Riley Patterson evened out the kicking battle on Saturday. Patterson made all four of his FG attempts while Austin Seibert doinked a 43-yard attempt off the right upright. Those outcomes reversed what happened on Friday.

–Undrafted rookie WR Corey Sutton continues to make some very nice catches. He had a shoetop snag on Saturday that had a lot of the crowd scrambling to see who No. 15 is on their rosters.

–Speaking of the crowd, they clearly love Swift, Hutchinson and Hockenson in that order as the fan favorites. Quite a bit of love for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, too.

–Sunday is an off day for the players, with the first full padded practice coming live on Monday morning.

