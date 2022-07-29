DOJ indicts Russian national for waging pro-Kremlin influence campaign in U.S.

www.axios.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Trump slams reported plan to exchange Griner, Whelan for arms dealer
Former President Donald Trump slammed the reported plan to exchange a Russian arms dealer for the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan during an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Friday, saying the deal "doesn’t seem like a very good trade."
Pelosi's Taiwan visit has echoes of 1996 crisis
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Soaring U.S.-China tensions around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan highlight parallels — and important differences — with the last major cross-strait crisis in 1996. The big picture: The 1996 Taiwan Strait crisis was a dangerous flashpoint in U.S.-China relations that was sparked...
Biden's DOJ launches two major antitrust trials
A pair of major U.S. antitrust trials kicked off on Monday, even as Congress punted on passing new antitrust legislation focused on Big Tech. Why it matters: Regulators are making waves with current rules, despite bipartisan sentiment that updates are needed. Case #1: The Justice Department last November sued to...
Former Japanese defense minister calls for "United Nations 2.0"
The global community should create a "United Nations charter 2.0" in which no country has a veto, former Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said at a conference in Taipei last week. Why it matters: Calling for a UN alternative was once a fringe idea but has edged towards more mainstream...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
Pompeo blasts Biden administration for warning Pelosi about Taiwan trip
Mike Pompeo criticized the Biden administration for warning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) against traveling to Taiwan during the congressional visit she's leading to Asia. What he's saying: The Trump administration secretary of state told WABC 77 AM's "Cats Roundtable" to "allow America to be bullied by Chinese propaganda" following...
Pelosi: Taiwan trip upholds "commitment to democracy"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that her trip to Taiwan "honors America’s unwavering commitment" to the country's "vibrant Democracy." Driving the news: The senior Democrat touched down in the island nation despite warnings from the Chinese government and concerns at home. "By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our...
Taiwan left off Pelosi's public trip itinerary amid warnings
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not include Taiwan in her official itinerary for the congressional delegation she is leading to Asia. The big picture: President Joe Biden and military officials have warned against traveling to the island nation, as the Chinese government has threatened to take "strong and resolute measures" in response to such a trip.
China says Pelosi's Taiwan visit "seriously infringes" on its sovereignty
China's Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in a statement Tuesday morning, saying it "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Driving the news: Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has been highly contested, with President Biden saying last month that military officials advised against it.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip becomes (another) market headache
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, and China’s bellicose response, has the potential to become another geopolitical flashpoint a jittery market doesn’t need. Driving the news: Pelosi is the most senior U.S. lawmaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich paid a visit to the island. Although rhetoric between the U.S. and China is getting heated, few expect the dispute to become a full-fledged crisis.
China says military "won't sit idly by" if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warned Monday that its military "won't sit idly by" if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visits Taiwan. Driving the news: "Her stature as the No. 3 U.S. official means a trip would be highly sensitive," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday during a press briefing, Bloomberg reports.
Kushner: Trump wanted to endorse Netanyahu's rival ahead of March 2020 election
Ahead of the Israeli election in March 2020, then-President Trump wanted to publicly endorse former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main political rival Benny Gantz, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and then-senior adviser at the White House, writes in his new book. Why it matters: Kushner's remarks are further...
Blinken presses Israel to finalize probe into Shireen Abu Akleh killing
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken pressed Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a phone call Saturday to publish the final conclusions of the Israeli military operational investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as soon as possible, two Israeli sources briefed on the call told Axios.
Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite warnings from Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday despite threats from the Chinese government that there would be "serious consequences" for the visit. Why it matters: Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan and reacts furiously to any gestures that seem to treat the self-governing island as an independent country. Pelosi, who is the most senior U.S. lawmaker to visit since 1997, tweeted that visit "honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy."
U.S. issues sanctions on Iran petroleum and petrochemical sales
The U.S. unveiled a fresh spate of sanctions against six entities that have facilitated the international sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. Driving the news: The development — which follows other sanctions levied in June and July against the international networks supporting Iranian petrochemical sales — comes as formal talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled.
Taiwanese government websites go down during Pelosi’s visit
Several Taiwanese government websites went offline on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in the country for her controversial visit. Why it matters: Although the website outages haven’t been attributed, Chinese state hackers have been known to retaliate through low-level distributed denial of service attacks, which overwhelm a site with abnormally high traffic until it shuts down. The Chinese government has also warned that Pelosi’s visit would prompt “strong and resolute measures” in response.
U.S. says "gaps" narrowing between Israel and Lebanon in maritime dispute
Israeli, Lebanese and Biden administration officials appeared upbeat about the possibility of reaching a deal on the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon after another round of U.S. mediated indirect talks this week. Why it matters: The dispute is focused on a potentially gas-rich, 330-square-mile area of the Mediterranean...
Congress on "high alert" amid security threats
A series of high-profile security incidents is rattling members of Congress and prompting Capitol security officials to take major steps to shore up lawmakers' security. Why it matters: Threats against lawmakers have risen precipitously in recent years, and many of them are still reeling from the violence of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
