Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

3 Cruise Lines Change Testing Requirements for Cruises
Three cruise lines this past week announced changes to pre-cruise COVID-19 testing that passengers had to take before boarding a cruise ship. All three cruise lines, Virgin Voyages, Azamara, and Margaritaville at Sea have removed the need to bring a negative COVID-19 on embarkation day. The changes from the three cruise lines are as follows.
Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit
Carnival Cruise Line is building a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of their largest ships at the same time. This past week, Carnival Cruise Line met with the Grand Bahama Business Community regarding the new port that will open in 2024.
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report has a clear bigger is better mantra when it comes to its namesake cruise line. The company has made its massive Oasis-class ships the centerpiece of its fleet with each new one being slightly bigger than the one that came before it.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Almost a month after his flight and 10 days after Delta said he'd get no more compensation, it offered Tim Kelly a further 400,000 SkyMiles.
See inside the secret Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin where pilots sleep during long-haul flights
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
A Hawaiian Airlines passenger who was kicked off a plane after boarding due to an 'invalid ticket' says the airline initially 'wasn't willing to accommodate anything'
In a series of viral TikTok videos, passenger Ryan DeMarre said the desk agent wouldn't provide "a straight answer as to why the ticket was invalid."
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
World’s fastest jetliner dubbed ‘son of Concorde’ will cross Atlantic in 3.5 hours
HUMANS may be flying across the Atlantic ocean at unprecedented speeds thanks to a new airline company. Aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow mockups of its Overture aircraft. The jet features four engines, a new fuselage, and fewer passenger seats than traditional aircraft. What's more, Boom...
3 things first-time cruisers need to know before stepping foot on the ship
Taking your first voyage can present unique considerations, from planning to packing. Here are three things you need to know.
I'm a cruise expert. Here's why I think now is the perfect time to sail.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Joanna Kuther, a travel agent who's been on more than 100 cruises. It has been edited for length and clarity. I set foot on my first cruise at the age of 18 and loved every minute of it. Since then, I've cruised at least 100 times. I've traveled everywhere from Florida and the Caribbean to Italy, Greece, Malta, and the Greek Islands.
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
Airline employees share 10 tips to minimize the risk of losing your luggage during this summer's flight chaos
Insider spoke with two employees in the baggage departments at the Toronto and Vancouver airports. They shared 10 tips for preventing lost luggage amid this summer's flight chaos. Self-checking, staff shortages, and outsourcing are all contributing to the problem, they said.
‘You are NOT welcome in Norway!’: Anti-cruise posters warn off passengers arriving in Norwegian ports
Cruise passengers disembarking at five Norwegian ports this month are being met with posters that make it clear their presence is far from welcome. Anti-cruise grassroots campaign group CruiseNOTWelcome has put up 1,000 posters at ports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Flåm in an attempt to raise awareness of the environmental and social damage it claims is caused by the cruise industry. One of the posters, spotted by Twitter user Ketan Joshi, states: “You have just arrived in my home town on a floating block of flats that burn asphalt for propulsion and energy. The ship is registered...
The travel chaos is partially because passengers travel with black suitcases, head of Frankfurt Airport says
The boss of Frankfurt Airport in Germany has blamed the chaos at airports on black suitcases, the Guardian reported on Friday, citing German media. Stefan Schulte, the head of Frankfurt Airport, advised passengers to hand carry their belongings when possible and to use suitcases that are easy to spot. Black suitcases are so common, it’s “hard to distinguish them from each other,” he said, per the Guardian.
I went on one of the most luxurious yacht cruises in the world that costs $13,500 per night. Here's what it was like to sail like a star.
I sailed on Amandira, a luxury yacht charter in Indonesia within Aman Resorts' portfolio. It costs $13,500 per night for six guests. I paid a fraction of that thanks to a pandemic discount. From boarding to staterooms and dining, here's what my three-night cruise in Indonesia was like.
British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy
A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out
Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
