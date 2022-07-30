Racer/Weed Dealer Randy Lanier Recounts His Wild Ride In "Survival of the Fastest"

This great classic pony car is a special breed of American performance icon. We all remember watching the incredible Smokey And The Bandit when we were kids as the stunning 1977 Trans Am caught our eyes and cemented our love for American pony cars forever. Nowadays, it's hard to picture a more iconic and beautiful vehicle than the mysterious and sleek Firebird, which we all fell in love with. Whether you're a fan of that old movie or just of the great style and legendary presence of the second-generation Firebird, we've all dreamed of owning an example at some point. But unfortunately, the opportunity rarely presents itself to purchase a well-kept example of this insane highway racer.

HARRISBURG, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO