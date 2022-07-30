ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag hits out at 'unacceptable' Manchester United for failing to score against Atletico Madrid as they are unable to take their chances in first defeat under the Dutchman

 3 days ago

Erik ten Hag branded Manchester United’s failure to score against Atletico Madrid as ‘unacceptable’ as the new manager suffered his first defeat in Oslo.

United were beaten by Joao Felix’s late strike at the Ullevaal Stadion after wasting a string of chances. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both went close before Harry Maguire put a free header wide when Christian Eriksen’s corner found him unmarked towards the end.

Eriksen was the big plus for United as he came off the bench to make his debut and immediately began to make things happen for his new club.

Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United for failing to score against Atletico Madrid
The Red Devils had a number of chances throughout the game but couldn't make them pay

But Ten Hag felt United should have been more clinical as they failed to score for the first time in five games under him.

‘You have to take benefit if you create chances,’ said the United boss. ‘They created less chances and scored one, so from that point I am not satisfied. I have told the team it is not acceptable because you have to be sharp in both boxes.

‘Also from set-plays we had a big chance from Harry Maguire, so we had enough to win the game and that is always our aim.

Atletico Madrid went on to take the victory during a tetchy friendly thanks to Joao Felix
Ten Hag will hope his side can find their scoring boots when the league season gets underway

‘It was a tough work out but we contributed really well and the performance for the team was really good. Of course, we learned something but in the end it's about the result and the score was not good.’

On Eriksen, he added: ‘We know what he is able to do and I think with our front men he is able to give them in the right moment the right chances and then it is about finishing.’

United had another setback when Fred was sent off in the 90th minute for a second bookable offence. There were seven yellow cards in total and Antony Martial, Anthony Elanga and Maguire all needed treatment in a feisty affair.

‘I saw some tackles that were maybe over the limit,’ said Ten Hag. ‘I like competitive but I always want to show respect because I don't want to have injuries, so that is why you have to keep respect for each other.’

