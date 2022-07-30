Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois

www.wwbl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer Geer
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake Wells
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wwbl.com
Mega Millions Winner Can Remain Anonymous
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of a one-point-three billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot can remain anonymous. Lottery officials say they haven’t heard from the winner yet, but a single winning ticket for the huge jackpot was sold at a Speedway gas station near Chicago O’Hare Airport. Winners in...
wwbl.com
Indiana Gas Prices: Tuesday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $4.09 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday, and seven-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $4.19 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Wednesday was also 21-cents lower than a week ago, 80-cents lower than...
wwbl.com
Indiana Gas Prices: Monday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Monday was $4.16 a gallon, two cents lower than Sunday, and five-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $4.21 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Monday was also 21-cents lower than a week ago, 76-cents lower than...
wwbl.com
Thousands Without Power, Lots of Trees Down After Southern Indiana Storms
It will be a day of cleaning-up and waiting for the power to come back on across southern Indiana. Thousands of people in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties lost power when a strong line of storms cut across the area Monday evening. There are no reports of any injuries, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwbl.com
CDC Says 97 Illinois Counties at Medium, High COVID-19 Risk
Ninety-seven counties in Illinois are at medium or high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 66 are at high community level and 31 are at medium community level. There were one-thousand-459 people hospitalized in Illinois as of Friday night. There were 35-thousand-371 new cases of...
wwbl.com
Indiana Batmobile Maker Raided by California Sheriff
A California sheriff is being accused of using taxpayer dollars to send a team out of state over a friend’s Batmobile order. KGO-TV in San Francisco reported Mark Racop, owner of Fiberglass Freaks in Logansport, Indiana said a team of four men from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department raided his business last month.
wwbl.com
Indiana House & Senate Differ on Approach to Tax Refund
Senators have approved their plan for spending a billion dollars of Indiana’s record six-billion dollars in reserves. The bill would save the average household about 130 dollars by suspending the gas tax and the sales tax on utilities. It sets aside another 600-million dollars to further reduce unfunded pension...
wwbl.com
Scammers Targeting Illinois National Guard Members
Scammers are targeting members of the Illinois National Guard. Officials say the con artists pretend to be with the military and contact members regarding their pay. One member was told to send 278-dollars through a digital payment app. That soldier was suspicious and contacted his unit leader. The National Guard...
Comments / 0