Internet

Our pick of the best ad blockers for 2022

By Bryan M Wolfe
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.techradar.com

TechRadar

Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware

More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
INTERNET
TechRadar

How to transfer your domain using Wix

If you’re not too thrilled about your domain registrar and are thinking about transferring your domain using Wix, you came to the right place. One of the first yet often downplayed steps of creating a captivating website is choosing the right domain name. Since the top domain names are selling like hot cakes if you don't grab your piece fast, you'll either have to settle for the second-best choice or pay a hefty price if the owner is ready to sell it.
INTERNET
TechRadar

How to make a user an admin on your Discord server

Create and Name Role "Admin" Scroll down to "Advanced Permissions" Click on the desired user on the right side of your server. No matter the interest your Discord server is for, it can take time and effort to manage. You'll most likely have text-based channels, voice channels and more for your users. And overall, you'll want to ensure that the members on your server are having as good a time as possible.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Microsoft blasts the very games it wants to buy for billions of dollars

Microsoft has laid into Activision Blizzard's games in a bid to push through its planned acquisition of the mega-publisher. After the tech giant announced its intention to purchase Activision Blizzard earlier this year, competition regulators have begun scrutinizing the buyout. In a recent clearance application (opens in new tab) submitted to the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Microsoft tried to justify the acquisition by deliberately knocking Activision Blizzard's games (thanks, RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ad Blockers#Online Advertising#Online Privacy#Ad Blocking#Amazon Com
TechRadar

Sony is already retiring this PS5 launch feature

Sony will discontinue the PS5’s Accolades feature later this year, as the system received less usage than the tech giant expected. The PS5 community awards feature lets players commend fellow gamers for helpful and generous actions. But Sony says Accolades hasn’t received the engagement it had hoped for.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Comodo Dome Shield review

Comodo Dome Shield is a simple yet safe DNS-based web filtering solution that’ll help you gain complete visibility of everything taking place on your network perimeter. Since Comodo Cybersecurity (or Comodo for short) has been behind a wide variety of cybersecurity solutions (opens in new tab) and services since its inception in 1998, it was no surprise when it introduced a DNS-based security solution that combines a web filter with an anti-malware software - it’s called Comodo Dome Shield (CDS).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

One day deal: get a free Xbox Series S + Game Pass with any Galaxy S22 on Telstra

It’s now been one full year of Telstra spruiking its own Telstra Day once a month, and to mark the occasion, the telco is offering its best deal yet. Tomorrow only (August 4), you’ll get a free Xbox Series S and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (opens in new tab) when you purchase any Samsung Galaxy S22 device outright or on a plan.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How to set your freelance pricing

There’s plenty to like about the freelance life, from the autonomy to the lack of annoying managers, but you’ve got to make sure you earn enough cash to make the move work. The key to making enough cash? Having an effective pricing structure. Whether you want to replicate...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Razer Barracuda Pro review

The Razer Barracuda Pro is a truly excellent headset that successfully carves out an untapped niche in the market. It combines robust noise-cancelling and great sound quality that creates a uniquely immersive sound experience, though the price you pay for its quality may be too steep for some. Pros. +
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Instant Pot vs Pressure Cooker: which should you buy?

Buying one of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) multi-cookers is one of the best kitchen decisions you’ll ever make. It’s one of the best-selling kitchen gadgets in the world with almost as many imitators as it has devoted fans. If you’re not familiar with the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Top tips for finding the best accountant for freelancers

Freelance (opens in new tab) life is undeniably more complex than working at a full-time job with a salary, especially when it comes to tax (opens in new tab) affairs – because you’ve got to do all of that yourself. That can be daunting when you see the...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Samsung teases a new Galaxy Watch that’ll take on Garmin

Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 10, Samsung’s executive vice president has teased Galaxy Watches for people with a “passion for the outdoors” and who want to “work towards the best version of themselves.”. While it’s not clear if these statements are...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Asus ROG Delta S Wireless review

The Asus ROG Delta S Wireless gaming headset is a mixed bag. Its polished design, extreme comfort, and multiple wireless connectivity is bogged down by average sounding drivers and a poor microphone. The headset can certainly sound great but they require heavy EQ tuning - on a per game basis - to get there.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review

The Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) is exactly the kind of outstanding performance that anyone could hope for in a gaming laptop, with phenomenal frame rates and multitasking capabilities, matched to a gorgeous QHD display at 240Hz. All that power comes at the expense of an almost nonexistent battery life, however, and the best configurations get expensive fast.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

OnePlus 10T launch live blog: follow along as the new Android phone arrives

It's finally time for the OnePlus 10T to launch, as it's going to be fully shown off by OnePlus at an event at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST today, or midnight August 4 AEST. OnePlus hasn't been coy about what it's launching, so us calling this the 'OnePlus 10T launch' isn't speculation, it's fact. That image you see above is actually material shared by the company, of the upcoming phone.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Intehill 17.3” Portable 4K Monitor review

4K at 17.3 inches offers small pixels, but the quality of this panel might make this worthwhile for some use cases. Why it doesn’t come with a PSU is a mystery, but budget to buy one so you can run both this and the laptop. Intehill isn’t a brand...
ELECTRONICS

