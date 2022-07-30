Our pick of the best ad blockers for 2022

www.techradar.com
Related
Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware
More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
TechRadar
How to transfer your domain using Wix
If you’re not too thrilled about your domain registrar and are thinking about transferring your domain using Wix, you came to the right place. One of the first yet often downplayed steps of creating a captivating website is choosing the right domain name. Since the top domain names are selling like hot cakes if you don't grab your piece fast, you'll either have to settle for the second-best choice or pay a hefty price if the owner is ready to sell it.
TechRadar
How to make a user an admin on your Discord server
Create and Name Role "Admin" Scroll down to "Advanced Permissions" Click on the desired user on the right side of your server. No matter the interest your Discord server is for, it can take time and effort to manage. You'll most likely have text-based channels, voice channels and more for your users. And overall, you'll want to ensure that the members on your server are having as good a time as possible.
Microsoft blasts the very games it wants to buy for billions of dollars
Microsoft has laid into Activision Blizzard's games in a bid to push through its planned acquisition of the mega-publisher. After the tech giant announced its intention to purchase Activision Blizzard earlier this year, competition regulators have begun scrutinizing the buyout. In a recent clearance application (opens in new tab) submitted to the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Microsoft tried to justify the acquisition by deliberately knocking Activision Blizzard's games (thanks, RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sony is already retiring this PS5 launch feature
Sony will discontinue the PS5’s Accolades feature later this year, as the system received less usage than the tech giant expected. The PS5 community awards feature lets players commend fellow gamers for helpful and generous actions. But Sony says Accolades hasn’t received the engagement it had hoped for.
TechRadar
Comodo Dome Shield review
Comodo Dome Shield is a simple yet safe DNS-based web filtering solution that’ll help you gain complete visibility of everything taking place on your network perimeter. Since Comodo Cybersecurity (or Comodo for short) has been behind a wide variety of cybersecurity solutions (opens in new tab) and services since its inception in 1998, it was no surprise when it introduced a DNS-based security solution that combines a web filter with an anti-malware software - it’s called Comodo Dome Shield (CDS).
TechRadar
I tried Sennheiser's wireless earbuds made for TVs, and they're weirder than I expected
Sennheiser recently launched its new TV Clear true wireless earbuds. They're just like most of the best wireless earbuds out there, except that they also come with a transmitter that you connect to your TV, so you can use them with it even if it doesn't have Bluetooth. They have...
TechRadar
The steps to follow if you want to start freelancing
If you’ve had a hard day at the office or you’re fed up with your boss then the world of freelancing can look inviting – what’s not to like about setting your own hours, choosing your projects and keeping more cash for yourself?. A move to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
OnePlus 10T live stream: how to watch the launch of this flagship phone
We’re entering a busy season for phone launches, with the iPhone 14 line, the Pixel 7 line, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and others all fast approaching. But one of the very first launches in this deluge is that of the OnePlus...
TechRadar
One day deal: get a free Xbox Series S + Game Pass with any Galaxy S22 on Telstra
It’s now been one full year of Telstra spruiking its own Telstra Day once a month, and to mark the occasion, the telco is offering its best deal yet. Tomorrow only (August 4), you’ll get a free Xbox Series S and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (opens in new tab) when you purchase any Samsung Galaxy S22 device outright or on a plan.
TechRadar
How to set your freelance pricing
There’s plenty to like about the freelance life, from the autonomy to the lack of annoying managers, but you’ve got to make sure you earn enough cash to make the move work. The key to making enough cash? Having an effective pricing structure. Whether you want to replicate...
TechRadar
Razer Barracuda Pro review
The Razer Barracuda Pro is a truly excellent headset that successfully carves out an untapped niche in the market. It combines robust noise-cancelling and great sound quality that creates a uniquely immersive sound experience, though the price you pay for its quality may be too steep for some. Pros. +
TechRadar
Instant Pot vs Pressure Cooker: which should you buy?
Buying one of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) multi-cookers is one of the best kitchen decisions you’ll ever make. It’s one of the best-selling kitchen gadgets in the world with almost as many imitators as it has devoted fans. If you’re not familiar with the...
TechRadar
Top tips for finding the best accountant for freelancers
Freelance (opens in new tab) life is undeniably more complex than working at a full-time job with a salary, especially when it comes to tax (opens in new tab) affairs – because you’ve got to do all of that yourself. That can be daunting when you see the...
Samsung teases a new Galaxy Watch that’ll take on Garmin
Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 10, Samsung’s executive vice president has teased Galaxy Watches for people with a “passion for the outdoors” and who want to “work towards the best version of themselves.”. While it’s not clear if these statements are...
TechRadar
Asus ROG Delta S Wireless review
The Asus ROG Delta S Wireless gaming headset is a mixed bag. Its polished design, extreme comfort, and multiple wireless connectivity is bogged down by average sounding drivers and a poor microphone. The headset can certainly sound great but they require heavy EQ tuning - on a per game basis - to get there.
TechRadar
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review
The Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) is exactly the kind of outstanding performance that anyone could hope for in a gaming laptop, with phenomenal frame rates and multitasking capabilities, matched to a gorgeous QHD display at 240Hz. All that power comes at the expense of an almost nonexistent battery life, however, and the best configurations get expensive fast.
OnePlus 10T launch live blog: follow along as the new Android phone arrives
It's finally time for the OnePlus 10T to launch, as it's going to be fully shown off by OnePlus at an event at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST today, or midnight August 4 AEST. OnePlus hasn't been coy about what it's launching, so us calling this the 'OnePlus 10T launch' isn't speculation, it's fact. That image you see above is actually material shared by the company, of the upcoming phone.
TechRadar
Intehill 17.3” Portable 4K Monitor review
4K at 17.3 inches offers small pixels, but the quality of this panel might make this worthwhile for some use cases. Why it doesn’t come with a PSU is a mystery, but budget to buy one so you can run both this and the laptop. Intehill isn’t a brand...
Insta360 Link will make you look like a work meeting wizard
Most webcams feel like drab PC accessories rather than proper cameras, but action cam maker Insta360 is aiming to take them up a notch with its a new 4K, gesture-controlled computer cam. The Insta360 Link packs a lot of the tech seen in tough cams like the Insta360 One RS,...
Comments / 0