Sunday Indianapolis Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?
Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications: “I was just glad it wasn’t us. … We’ve had our time, too, so we’ve got to sit back in the back row on this one."
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AJ Allmendinger collapses after NASCAR race at Indianapolis (Video)
The driver suffered from a cooling shirt failure at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series took on the 14-turn road course at the famed race track. AJ Allmendinger suffered an issue with his cooling shirt. The shirt is designed to run cool...
Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick says he'd be OK with Stewart-Haas Racing adding Kyle Busch despite the drivers' past differences. The post Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson Candidly Admits NASCAR Return Is Possible in 2023
Jimmie Johnson visited with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week and candidly admitted he's interested racing with NASCAR in 2023. The post Jimmie Johnson Candidly Admits NASCAR Return Is Possible in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon penalized by NASCAR after Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the move that brought the penalties below. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. It was the second annual race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the NASCAR Cup Series. Watch the video of the move by Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon below. Several...
Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis
There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loved Sunday's Race: NASCAR World Reacts
NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis was an eventful one on Sunday, with several notable wrecks and some wild driving. While NASCAR fans seem split on the race, former star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big fan of it. Dale Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to make his opinion...
Frustrated Richard Childress Doesn’t Attempt to Hide Disappointment Moments After Tyler Reddick Wins at Indianapolis and Pair Talked for First Time Since Departure Announcement
Richard Childress didn't sugarcoat his thoughts on Tyler Reddick's departure just moments after his driver won at the Indy Road Course and the pair had talked for the first time in weeks. The post Frustrated Richard Childress Doesn’t Attempt to Hide Disappointment Moments After Tyler Reddick Wins at Indianapolis and Pair Talked for First Time Since Departure Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin’s Toughest Task After the DQ Wasn’t Handing Back the Money or the Trophy
Denny Hamlin and JGR executives accepted the disqualification at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin said his children had a tougher time understanding. The post Denny Hamlin’s Toughest Task After the DQ Wasn’t Handing Back the Money or the Trophy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Indianapolis Race Results: July 31, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the Verizon 200. View the Indianapolis results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race. Indycar: Prac/Qual |...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Live updates, highlights, results for the Verizon 200
Nearly 30 years after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened Gasoline Alley to stock cars for the very first time, NASCAR has begun to take a different approach to racing across the fabled yard of bricks. For the second year in a row, the path to the winner's circle at Indy has taken on more twists and turns, even as the prize of the Brickyard remains the same.
ESPN
Riders, fans injured in horror velodrome crash
Matt Richardson has had to blot out the images of a horrifying crash which marred the Commonwealth Games track cycling action before racing to gold in London. English Olympic champion Matt Walls was one of three riders taken to hospital after being catapulted over the barriers and into a horrified crowd of spectators in another high-speed crash at the Lee Valley velodrome on Sunday.
Things got weird at NASCAR's Indianapolis race, as one driver took a wild shortcut and nearly finished first
Ross Chastain took a shortcut during overtime, leading to a lot of confusion over whether it was legal.
Road & Track
Tyler Reddick Wins NASCAR at IMS Road Course Over Penalized Ross Chastain
Tyler Reddick was the best driver in the best car at today's NASCAR race on the Indianapolis road course. He started on pole, routinely fought back through traffic on other strategies, and his win was never really in doubt other than on some wild double file restarts. All of that was pretty straightforward, which makes what happened behind him in the closing laps all the more absurd.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
