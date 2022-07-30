ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings pays tribute to Alex Trebek on season finale after snubbing late host on his birthday

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JEOPARDY!'s Ken Jennings has paid a loving tribute to Alex Trebek during the season finale after he snubbed the late host on his July 22nd birthday.

Ken, 48, repeated the closing words of the legendary host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oauj6_0gysKi7z00
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings paid tribute to the late Alex Trebek during the show's season finale Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBZoJ_0gysKi7z00
Ken repeated Alex's closing words before wrapping up season 38 Credit: Getty

Just when Jeopardy! was about to wrap up its season, Ken looked directly at the camera and said: "Thanks for being with us on the Alex Trebeck stage folks!"

The TV host concluded: "As Alex used to say: So Long!"

Ken smiled as the other three contestants applauded during the finale.

Back in September 2021, Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios was renamed in honor of the late host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpA4F_0gysKi7z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZNkc_0gysKi7z00

Alex served his hosting duties for the quiz show for over 30 years before passing away on November 8, 2020.

Back in March 2019, the TV icon revealed he had Stage IV pancreatic cancer and a tumor that spread to the soft lining of his stomach.

Alex visited Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for a Computed Tomography (CT) scan.

He shared with the New York Times: "There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least..."

BIRTHDAY SNUB

Before Ken's sweet tribute on the season 38 finale, he seemed to snub the late host on what would have been Alex's 82nd birthday.

During the episode, Ken introduced the players and revealed the show categories as usual, but he did not mention his predecessor as the show ended.

The game show's official Twitter, however, wrote about Alex and his birthday after fans called out the program on social media.

The ABC program tweeted: "Happy 82nd birthday to the man who showed us the power of knowledge.

"Celebrate Alex’s incredible legacy by learning about the recently-opened Trebek Center at Hope of the Valley, an organization near and dear to his heart."

TWO HOSTS

Meanwhile, the executive producers at Jeopardy! decided that Ken and Mayim Bialik, 46, will continue to co-host the show together.

The duo have been named as the permanent co-hosts for the upcoming season 39, but they will not be switching every other week.

Ken will host the TV show, which is expected to start taping in August, from September to January.

Mayim will then take over the reins in January and host until the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUlsC_0gysKi7z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sH0g_0gysKi7z00

The Big Bang Theory actress will balance her hosting duties while filming her Fox comedy, Call Me Kat.

Mayim will also host Celebrity Jeopardy! and the special tournaments, while Ken will host the Second Chance Tournament and the Tournament of Champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTUnM_0gysKi7z00
Fans were previously upset Ken did not mention Alex's birthday on the show Credit: CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbeQ8_0gysKi7z00
Alex passed away in 2020 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i0Ye_0gysKi7z00
Ken will continue to co-host the game show with Mayim Bialik Credit: ABC

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#About Alex#Snubbing#Sony Pictures Studios#Cedars Sinai#The New York Times
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
640K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy