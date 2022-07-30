Sen. Grassley on CO2 pipelines: Nothing Congress can do

www.iowa.media
Ernst blocks bill guaranteeing right to birth control
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Iowa court’s unfair message to rural property owners: ‘Take one for the team’
In 1972, Gordon Garrison purchased 300 acres of farmland in Emmet County, a rectangle near the Minnesota border one county to the east of the Iowa Great Lakes. The Iowa State University agricultural engineering graduate began raising sheep and crops. He also set about working to restore the “prairie pothole” ecology of shallow wetlands that was common in northwestern Iowa when white settlers began arriving 175 years ago.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
Three years after another state restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions. Board records indicate Dr. Mark Guilfoyle is licensed in Iowa as a physician and practices diagnostic teleradiology, which involves the receipt of electronically transmitted medical images for diagnostic […] The post Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
Donald Trump, power broker: Primaries show he retains a degree of control over Republicans
As in primaries past, the Trump movement took a few losses, but it also won nominations for many partisans.
Iowa charter school says state rule could shutter it
The future of a new charter school that would serve the Des Moines metro is in jeopardy before this year's classes even begin.What's happening: An emergency rule is being considered this week by the Iowa State Board of Education that would leave the school with little or no state funding, Choice Charter School director Cynthia Knight told Axios Monday.Why it matters: The online school is an option for potentially hundreds of students who have dropped out or are struggling to complete their education in a traditional setting.Gov. Kim Reynolds has championed charter schools as part of education reform.Catch up fast:...
