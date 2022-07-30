Sen. Grassley on CO2 pipelines: Nothing Congress can do

The future of a new charter school that would serve the Des Moines metro is in jeopardy before this year's classes even begin.What's happening: An emergency rule is being considered this week by the Iowa State Board of Education that would leave the school with little or no state funding, Choice Charter School director Cynthia Knight told Axios Monday.Why it matters: The online school is an option for potentially hundreds of students who have dropped out or are struggling to complete their education in a traditional setting.Gov. Kim Reynolds has championed charter schools as part of education reform.Catch up fast:...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO