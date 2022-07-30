SC's tax-free weekend is coming up. Will inflation deter school spending?

www.postandcourier.com
South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place Oct. 12 to 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
New restaurant on way to upper King Street in Charleston; SC tax-free weekend is Aug. 5-7
A small new restaurant and bar by the owners of D'Allesandro's Pizza is under construction on the Charleston peninsula near the Crosstown overpasses. Novavon is being built at 638 King St., just north of Barsa, with 328 square feet of inside patron space. A representative of D'Allesandro's did not immediately...
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina
C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
Editorial: Now that SC has ID'd its most pedestrian-unfriendly streets, it's time to act
Anyone following national and state statistics about injurious and fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians knows that South Carolina has a lot of catching up to do compared with the rest of the nation to make its streets safer for all — and that we have made relatively little progress during the past 10 years. That lack of progress was shown yet again by Sunday's Post and Courier story about the dangerous lack of sidewalks across the Charleston area.
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
Hicks: Scott running for president? Not yet, but the GOP could do worse
It’s hard to imagine how anyone got the idea that North Charleston’s own Tim Scott might run for president. But it’s sure as “Hail to the Chief” all over the place now. As Caitlin Byrd reports, the folks at Thomas Nelson Christian Publishing basically announced...
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
