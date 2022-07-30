SC regulators nix solar plan that Duke, others say would've saved customers $18M

Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline. Today, GasBuddy reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina was down 14.1 cents per gallon over the week averaging $3.68 a gallon. The national average also dropped by 15.9 cents to $4.17 a gallon. This marks the seventh straight week that prices have declined. The cost of diesel also went down an average of 14.8 cents per gallon nationally falling to $5.27 a gallon. Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 61.1 cents per gallon lower that they were at the beginning of July but are 80.5 cents per gallon more expensive than they were this time last year.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO