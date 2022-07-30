ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

SC regulators nix solar plan that Duke, others say would've saved customers $18M

By Jodi Shafto jshafto@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlestondaily.net

South Carolina Ranks 11th longest to sell homes on average in latest study

The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take the longest to sell on average. ‘Days to pending’ refers to how long it takes to get an offer that is accepted, and ‘Days to close’ refers to how long it takes to close the sale.
REAL ESTATE
bigeasymagazine.com

South Carolina Motor Accidents – The World of Commute in South Carolina

In this era, where the number of cars we own and drive has become a status symbol and everyone wants in on the action, it’s considered fancy to own fast cars and perform dangerous stunts on them. People take part in such activities on a competitive scale even though none of them are professionals.
TRAFFIC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina runs nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Wilson says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday. The 50-state task force aims to educate consumers, investigate, and take legal action against the telecommunications companies "responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Energy Saving#Solar Energy#Energy Efficiency#Legislature#Psc
FOX Carolina

Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
HOUSE RENT
TheHorse.com

Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA

On July 30, Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health (CULPH) confirmed three cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in South Carolina. A 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Berkeley County was confirmed positive. The facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, a 6-year-old Quarter Horse gelding and a 10-year-old...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC

It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place Oct. 12 to 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
wfxb.com

Gas Prices in South Carolina, U.S. Continue to Decline

Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline. Today, GasBuddy reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina was down 14.1 cents per gallon over the week averaging $3.68 a gallon. The national average also dropped by 15.9 cents to $4.17 a gallon. This marks the seventh straight week that prices have declined. The cost of diesel also went down an average of 14.8 cents per gallon nationally falling to $5.27 a gallon. Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 61.1 cents per gallon lower that they were at the beginning of July but are 80.5 cents per gallon more expensive than they were this time last year.
TRAFFIC
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina

C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding

LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Pothole damage? It can be hard to win in South Carolina too

SOUTH CAROLINA — Many Charlotte-area drivers have contacted Channel 9 saying that their cars were damaged because of potholes and the government would not cover the repairs. Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke investigated the issue in North Carolina and now he’s taking a closer look at what happens if you hit a bad spot on a South Carolina road.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy