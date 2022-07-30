Two men arrested, one man injured in west Madison stabbing

www.x1071.com
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Poynette child faces charges
POYNETTE, Wis. — A man who Poynette police arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a seven-year-old injured faces multiple charges. Police said that the man faces charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to face further charges in connection...
Man sentenced in 2020 drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist in western Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a 2020 crash in western Dane County. Gabriel Bare, 24, was also sentenced to five years...
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests. Chief Andre Sayles announced during a news conference Monday afternoon that Daemon...
Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about...
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after fleeing police while driving a car that was reported stolen. Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Rockford on Jefferson Street around 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to the police department. The vehicle fled from officers and ended up […]
Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said a man was drunk Monday afternoon when he crashed into a car on the Beltline before going airborne and hitting two vehicles parked on a nearby street. In an incident report, the city’s police department said the man, who witnesses reported was...
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in critical but stable condition Tuesday after an early morning shooting at a local gas station. Just before 5 a.m. Rockford police dispatched to the Marathon gas station in the 3200 block of S. Alpine Rd. for reports of multiple shots being fired.
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
Man admits to damaging business, now in custody
MADISON, Wis.– A man is in custody after admitting to causing damage to a Madison business Sunday night. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed a man laying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on Verona Road.
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
Self-defense or intentional? Woman says nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following domestic disturbance Saturday in east Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman says her nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following a domestic disturbance on the city’s east side Saturday night, claiming it was done in self-defense after the man attacked her and her loved ones. The woman, who asked News 3 Now not to share...
Two men arrested after trespassing in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two men early Saturday morning after police said they were parked in a ‘no trespassing’ lot and drugs were found in their vehicle. Officers found the vehicle parked in a lot in the 400 block of West Johnson Street with ‘no...
Barneveld Man Arrested For Drug Possession and OWI
A Barneveld man was arrested for drug possession early Saturday, around 1:30am, following a traffic stop on Highway 151 near County Highway YZ. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 19 year old Joseph Oimoen for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC, Operating While under the Influence, and Speeding. Oimoen was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw and then released to a responsible party.
