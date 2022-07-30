RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL & more

realtynewsreport.com
Related
realtynewsreport.com
Building Products Firm Relocates HQ
HOUSTON– (Realty News Report) – Quanex Building Products Corp. will move its corporate headquarters to the Memorial City mixed-use development in West Houston. Quanex Building Products, a publicly traded firm with shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, produces window spacer systems, thresholds, screens, kitchen and bath cabinet doors, flooring and trim moldings, solar edge tape, plastic decking, fencing, water retention barriers, conservatory roof components, and other building products.
realtynewsreport.com
Kingwood Project Breaks Ground
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, and JV partner Daiwa House Group have broken ground on the Residences at Kingwood. The project will deliver 240 garden apartments homes and 49 townhomes when it is completed in late 2023....
realtynewsreport.com
Transformed Weatherford Farms Yields 568000 SF of Leases
STAFFORD, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Colliers announced that 568,084 SF of leasing has been completed in the new Weatherford Business Park in Stafford, on the site of a former nursery on the southwest side of Houston. Crow Holdings acquired the 34-acre Weatherford Farms property in 2020,...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Office Tower Acquired
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – 35 South Capital has partnered with Lee & Associates – Houston to acquire an office tower near the Katy Freeway and Midway’s CityCentre mixed-use development. With the acquisition closed, Lee & Associates and 35 South Capital will both move their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
H-E-B Pharmacy ranked best in the nation for second year in a row
H-E-B takes the No.1 spot again.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio
While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
cw39.com
2 $1 million winning Texas Lottery Mega Millions tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Mega Millions jackpot of over $1 billion was not sold in Texas, but rather in the northern state of Illinois; however, there is still some celebrating to be had in Texas whether it be the North or Southeast. The Texas Lottery reports two $1...
MySanAntonio
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
Comments / 0