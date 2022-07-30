ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL & more

By Realty News Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Building Products Firm Relocates HQ

HOUSTON– (Realty News Report) – Quanex Building Products Corp. will move its corporate headquarters to the Memorial City mixed-use development in West Houston. Quanex Building Products, a publicly traded firm with shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, produces window spacer systems, thresholds, screens, kitchen and bath cabinet doors, flooring and trim moldings, solar edge tape, plastic decking, fencing, water retention barriers, conservatory roof components, and other building products.
HOUSTON, TX
Kingwood Project Breaks Ground

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, and JV partner Daiwa House Group have broken ground on the Residences at Kingwood. The project will deliver 240 garden apartments homes and 49 townhomes when it is completed in late 2023....
HOUSTON, TX
Transformed Weatherford Farms Yields 568000 SF of Leases

STAFFORD, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Colliers announced that 568,084 SF of leasing has been completed in the new Weatherford Business Park in Stafford, on the site of a former nursery on the southwest side of Houston. Crow Holdings acquired the 34-acre Weatherford Farms property in 2020,...
STAFFORD, TX
Houston Office Tower Acquired

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – 35 South Capital has partnered with Lee & Associates – Houston to acquire an office tower near the Katy Freeway and Midway’s CityCentre mixed-use development. With the acquisition closed, Lee & Associates and 35 South Capital will both move their...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close

Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio

While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off

If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
HOUSTON, TX

