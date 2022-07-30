Two men arrested after trespassing in downtown Madison

www.x1071.com
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Poynette child faces charges
POYNETTE, Wis. — A man who Poynette police arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a seven-year-old injured faces multiple charges. Police said that the man faces charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to face further charges in connection with the shooting.
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said a man was drunk Monday afternoon when he crashed into a car on the Beltline before going airborne and hitting two vehicles parked on a nearby street. In an incident report, the city’s police department said the man, who witnesses reported was...
Barneveld Man Arrested For Drug Possession and OWI
A Barneveld man was arrested for drug possession early Saturday, around 1:30am, following a traffic stop on Highway 151 near County Highway YZ. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 19 year old Joseph Oimoen for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC, Operating While under the Influence, and Speeding. Oimoen was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw and then released to a responsible party.
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men and women housed in the section will be moved to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
Motorcycle Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a man was injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in rural Apple River. 57 year old Scott Sigler of Kenosha was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of his injuries. According to a crash report, authorities received a call at about 11:10 a.m. Sunday about a single motorcycle crash on East Stagecoach Trail near North Hayes Road. Sigler was going west on East Stagecoach Trail on a motorcycle when he lost control while rounding a curve. The motorcycle went over some gravel and off of the right side of the road, where the motorcycle entered a ditch. Sigler was ejected from the motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a message to troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Self-defense or intentional? Woman says nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following domestic disturbance Saturday in east Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman says her nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following a domestic disturbance on the city’s east side Saturday night, claiming it was done in self-defense after the man attacked her and her loved ones. The woman, who asked News 3 Now not to share...
Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, suspect at large
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot multiple times on Madison’s east side Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police said a man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Body of Missing Boater From Fennimore Found
The body of a Fennimore man who went missing Sunday after fishing at Pafenrath Lake, near Muscoda, was found on Sunday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 69 year old Marlin Carl went fishing Sunday and did not return at his usual time. Around 2:30pm, Carl’s family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl. Emergency crews from Muscoda, Blue River and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area near the boat but could not find Carl. A K9 unit was also unsuccessful. The Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team was brought in to help. The team was able to recover Carl’s body from the water and he was pronounced dead.
Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man last seen in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon in Fitchburg. Robert Peterson was last seen around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the Fish Hatchery Road area. Officials said he is known to frequent area liquor stores and downtown Madison, including the Hancock and East Wilson Street areas.
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash Near Highland
A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital after a crash northwest of Highland Saturday. The Iowa County Communications Center received a call of a motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on County Road Q near Spring Valley Road with one person injured. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded as assistance at the scene for Highland Fire and EMS. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, but their name and their condition was not released.
wearegreenbay.com
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
