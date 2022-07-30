Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Won’t Play During Rockies Series

dodgerblue.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Ignores Challenge Of Pitching At Coors Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers took two early leads against the Colorado Rockies, but Clayton Kershaw was unable to protect them as they were defeated 5-3. Kershaw allowed all five runs, with three of them earned, in 5.1 innings before the bullpen combined to pitch 2.2 scoreless innings. After a shaky...
dodgerblue.com
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers Optimism ‘Growing’
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are nearing the end with the trade deadline approaching at 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in a good spot to acquire the superstar from the Washington Nationals. L.A. is reportedly among the finalists for Soto, along with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: Trying To Buck Home-Field Advantage Trend
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their National League West road trip with the start of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Two teams are trending in seemingly opposite directions, with the Dodgers holding an NL-best 68-33 record and Giants at 51-51. San Francisco enters play 17.5 games back of Los Angeles in the NL West standings and looking at the potential of becoming sellers at the MLB trade deadline.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Removes Cap On Signing Bonuses For Undrafted Players
Beginning with the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, all 30 teams had the option to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents. However, signing bonuses were capped at $20,000. The limit allowed clubs to sign notable players at a steep discount. The system remained in place for the 2021 MLB Draft, which consisted of only 20 rounds.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Mindful Of Needing To Improve Because Of Pitch Count
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their road trip with an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a four-game series at Oracle Park. Andrew Heaney didn’t have his best stuff in a second start off the 15-day injured list but still was effective. The left-hander...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Garrett Cleavinger To Tampa Bay Rays For German Tapia
The Los Angeles Dodgers got a bit of a jumpstart on MLB trade deadline activity over the weekend by acquiring Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman publicly expressed his disdain for acquiring relief pitchers at the deadline, but...
dodgerblue.com
Former Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. He’s survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers-Giants Game Selected For MLB On TBS Tuesday Night National Broadcast
The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues on when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants in the second of a four-game series at Oracle Park. The game is a national broadcast on TBS with a crew led by play-by-play man Brian Anderson...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Justin Turner Placed On 10-Day Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday’s game due to an abdominal strain. Turner’s IL stint was backdated to July 30, which makes him eligible to return for next week’s series against the Minnesota Twins. Turner’s chest trouble arose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Angels Had A Shocking Final Line In July
It’s been more of the same for the Los Angeles Angels. After starting out with the second-best record in the American League, the Halos plummeted into fourth place in the AL West division, 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros. They’ve gone through a 14-game losing skid, fired their manager,...
Kendrick Nunn’s 4-word statement on what Lakers fans should expect from him this season
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn missed the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury, but he appears to be ready to return to the court in the 2022-23 season. Nunn issued a confident statement on what Lakers fans should expect from him in the 2022-23 campaign. “They should expect...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Likely Out Of Lineup Until Finale Of Giants Series
While the Los Angeles Dodgers have needed to put several players on the injured list this season, the team has not done so with Justin Turner despite keeping him out of their lineup for nine of the past 10 games. Turner’s trouble arose in the Dodgers’ first game after the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: James Outman Hits Home Run In Debut Against Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman enjoyed a historic MLB debut to help lead the way in a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. That gave the Dodgers a series win at Coors Field and tied a franchise record with 21 victories during the month. Outman became the eighth player...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Trade Rumors ‘All A Ploy’
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a familiar position less than 12 hours before the MLB trade deadline. They not only are atop the National League West standings, but also have the best record in baseball and are being linked to the best player available. The Washington Nationals were...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Beginning Rehab Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Chris Taylor since July 6 due to small fracture in his left foot that was discovered after lingering pain required a CT scan, but a return now is on the horizon. Taylor initially was diagnosed with a foot contusion and missed just one...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Miguel Vargas Called Up From Triple-A Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Vargas essentially filled the open spot on the Dodgers’ active roster that was created by trading Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Report: NBA World Reacts
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed a contract with Nike that'll make him the "featured face of Kobe Bryant's iconic line." Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, responded to this report on Instagram. According to...
NBA・
Comments / 2