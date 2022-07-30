Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Won’t Play During Rockies Series

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. He’s survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO