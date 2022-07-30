www.apartmenttherapy.com
Related
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
The “ABBA House” Is on the Market For the First Time in Almost 40 Years
If you’ve ever wanted to say “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” to owning a piece of ABBA history, now’s your (very rare) chance to do so… if you have a spare $3,950,000. According to reports, this stunning Florida property was...
Hippie Christmas Is Approaching. Here Are 5 Tips to Make the Best of It
The beginning of another school year approaches, which means it’s almost time for Hippie Christmas. This end-of-summer tradition is when people deck the halls, so to speak, by discarding furniture, accessories, and more on the sidewalks as they move out of their apartments. Hippie Christmas takes place in mid-August...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tiffany Haddish explains why stand-up comedy will always be the best art form
Even after success in TV and film, the comedian explains why her first home will always be a spotlight with a microphone.
An Artist’s Sunny Brooklyn Rental Is Filled With Art, Color, and Murals
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Meagan Jain, Kitty Jain, and partner, Nikolas. Location: Brooklyn — New York City, New York. Size: 1500 square feet. Type of...
The Changing Stage of L.A. Comedy
We need laughter now more than ever. Here's an inside look at our thriving local stand-up scene.
The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shutterfly’s Latest Collection Includes Designs From TikTok Superstars
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Shutterfly has teamed up with four of 2022’s most popular TikTokers to create a collection of inspiring homeware for every style or space. Each individual collection channels the creators’ personalities and passions—and designed in partnership with Spoonflower independent artists—to easily bring unique style to your home.
All the Tips, Tricks, and Decor an NYC Couple Used to Make Their Studio Apartment Feel Bigger
Studio apartments aren’t big on space, but that doesn’t mean they’re short on possibility. When Peggy and Anthony found their alcove studio in Queens, NYC, they knew they had enough room for exactly what they wanted: a cozy, stylish space where they could work from home, entertain friends, and unwind together.
How to Make Use Of an IKEA PAX In A Small Space Without Even Having A Closet
Whether you’re struggling with an extensive wardrobe or limited storage space, IKEA usually comes in clutch when it comes to customizing closets. For lots of small-space dwellers, dreams of having beautifully organized clothes and accessories is short-lived due to a lack of square footage. One TikToker may have cracked the code for your closet woes though, and she did it in less than 500 square feet.
A Shapely Trend Is Taking Over Side Tables Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to accent furnishings, sculptural tables are the name of the game these days. And it’s no surprise as to why: These pieces are incredibly versatile — they complement a wide range of styles and can be placed in many rooms (living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and in some cases, even on screen porches!). Sculptural designs are a great way to add intrigue to any space on a smaller scale and provide tons of visual interest. Read on for eight of our current faves on the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interior Designers on Their Favorite Colors as Kids (and Now!)
How much does our love of a particular color change or stay the same as we age? To find out, we polled 13 designers on their favorite colors as children and asked them whether they still go wild for the same shade today. It turns out that generally, the colors that people loved when they were little play a major role in the homes they design as adults. Read on to learn exactly which hues design professionals have long loved to incorporate into their spaces.
There’s a Britney Spears-Themed Monopoly Coming Soon
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to game night, it’s hard to beat classic crowd-pleasers like Monopoly. These days, there’s a Monopoly board tailor-made to just about everyone’s tastes, including “The Sopranos,” and “Friends” to the late painting extraordinaire Bob Ross himself.
Coors Light Has Created Its Own Mosquito Trap
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer’s all fun and games until you start getting eaten alive by mosquitos. I came home from a recent trip with no less than 30 mosquito bites, regardless of trying all of the creams, scents, and clothing items that claim to keep those pesky blood suckers away.
Yelp Shared Its List of The Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S.
You already rely on Yelp to score the best recommendations for food, home services, auto services, and more, and now the platform is making it easier than ever to travel with your pooch. They’ve just released their list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants, pinning down the best of the best nationwide when it comes to treating your pet like royalty when they’re away from home base, even if just for a meal or a cup of coffee.
If Your Cat Kicks Their Mess, This Litter Box Is a Game-Changer (Plus, It’s Not a Total Eyesore!)
When I first got my two cats, Millie and Lola, last year, the first thing I did was buy about 32 toys they went on to ignore steadfastly. Then, I looked up aesthetically-pleasing kitty litter boxes. I live in a relatively small one-bedroom apartment, so I don’t have the luxury of a mudroom, laundry room, or extra utility closet where I can hide their box. So it had to be somewhat stylish to blend seamlessly with the rest of the room in which I placed it.
PETS・
The Under-$30 Expandable Organizer That’ll Turn Any Wall Into a Mini Utility Closet
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I made the move from New York City to the suburbs a little over a year ago, I expected so many of my household pain points to just disappear. As many of us know, city living often comes hand in hand with snug spaces, and, after a decade of cramming as much life as I could into 400 square feet, I was ready to have a little room to breathe. I had big dreams of a walk-in pantry, a mudroom where I wouldn’t have to stare at my coat and boots all winter long, and a utility closet that kept all my cleaning supplies neat and tidy.
Set Sail on the Eight-Day “Gone Girl” Cruise with Gillian Flynn Herself
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Themed cruises are hardly new, but the newest one on the block seems cherry-picked for lovers of fictional thrillers and true crime alike. Author Gillian Flynn recently announced on social media that she’s hitting the high seas for the first official cruise inspired by her 2012 novel “Gone Girl,” which means fans can join Flynn herself on a trip that’s sure to be dark and twisty in the best way.
What Is a Studio Apartment?
When it’s time to go apartment hunting, you’ll be faced with lots of different options and layouts. Here’s what to expect from a studio apartment: A tiny space with big potential. What is a studio apartment?. A studio apartment is defined by its layout — all of...
Apartment Therapy
52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0