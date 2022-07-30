ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAWU4_0gysHAQ200
1 of 6

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel won his second San Sebastián Classic on Saturday after he pulled away from the pack on the final climb.

The Belgian rider for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl dropped last challenger Simon Yates with around 45 kilometers (28 miles) to go. He completed the hilly 225-kilometer (140-mile) race on Spain’s northern coast in 5 1/2 hours.

Pavel Sivakov was second to finish almost two minutes later, and Yiesj Benoot completed the podium.

Yates finished sixth.

Evenepoel first won the one-day race in 2019.

He made his decisive move on the first-category pass over Erlaitz and was never caught on the way downhill to the finish line.

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar had already been dropped from the peloton with around 60 kilometers left. The race came a week after he finished this year’s Tour in second place.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Flow Beverage Corp. Becomes the Official Water Partner of Tennis Canada at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto and Montreal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”), today announced it will be the official water partner of the National Bank Open (“NBO”) presented by Rogers, in collaboration with Tennis Canada, and the exclusive water supplier for Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and Stade IGA in Montréal during the events. The Tennis Canada partnership includes a comprehensive media plan that comprises in-broadcast brand advertising within the stadiums, Flow product on court during game play, and press conference product placement and media board branding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005365/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy