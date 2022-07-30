ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Biden nominates utility's ex-board chair to rejoin panel

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated the former board chairman of the nation’s largest public utility to rejoin the panel.

Huntsville, Alabama attorney Joe Ritch is Biden’s pick to return to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Ritch left the federal utility's board in 2017 after a Republican-controlled Senate failed the previous year to confirm former President Barack Obama’s reappointment of Ritch and two others. Obama nominated Ritch to the board in 2012. The Senate confirmed him in 2013 and the board voted to make him chairman in 2014.

The nine-member board currently has four vacancies, not counting two sitting members who are still serving after their terms expired in May. The seats come with five-year terms, but when a board member's term expires, that person can keep serving until end of the current congressional session, typically in December, or until their successors take office, whatever comes first.

Ritch would fill a vacant seat with a term expiring in May 2025.

Board member Beth Harwell's run for U.S. House this election cycle could add more uncertainty if she wins.

Ritch now joins five other Biden board picks awaiting Senate confirmation. Three of them were nominated in April 2021.

The other two — Lyon County, Kentucky Judge Executive Adam Wade White and Bill Renick, a former Ashland, Mississippi mayor and state lawmaker — were nominated in June.

Once confirmed, the nominees would give Biden a majority that could reshape the federal utility, which now features only board members appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Environmental advocates have urged the new Democrat-appointed board members, once installed, to move more quickly in transitioning to 100% carbon-free electricity, citing the Biden administration’s goal of a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

TVA has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2035, compared to 2005 levels. The utility has its own aspirational goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

TVA provides electricity for 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, in addition to large industrial customers and federal operations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a...
KANSAS STATE
WDBO

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race

COLUMBIA, Mo. — (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election....
MISSOURI STATE
WDBO

Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter

PHOENIX — (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The most...
KANSAS STATE
WDBO

In Michigan, GOP discord threatens effort to oust Whitmer

Several little-known Michigan conservatives vied Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP's efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Ashland, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Huntsville, TN
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
Huntsville, AL
Government
WDBO

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
KANSAS STATE
WDBO

False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning

PHOENIX — (AP) — The attorney for Arizona's most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots. Tuesday was the final day of voting...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's "kiosk" business inside traditional retail...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Harwell
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WDBO

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU — (AP) — In Hawaii, there's a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state's close-knit communities. It's an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE
WDBO

Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases. The Centers for Disease Control and...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Board Chair#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Republican#U S House
WDBO

Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting described being put through a "living hell" of death threats, harassment and ongoing trauma over the past decade as they confronted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has used his media platforms to push claims that it was all a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
WDBO

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WDBO

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Crews battling major wildfires in California and Montana worked to protect remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WDBO

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Lucky guy: Massachusetts man wins second large lottery jackpot

BOSTON — A western Massachusetts man is definitely lucky for life. Kevin Miller, of Montague, claimed his second large lottery prize in six years in the Massachusetts State Lottery. According to a news release, Miller won a $25,000 per year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game....
MONTAGUE, MA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
78K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy