How Barton CC could benefit from job growth in Kansas City

Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO