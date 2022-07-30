ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

How Barton CC could benefit from job growth in Kansas City

Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hayspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7

While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habits

Kansas City Star headquarters in August 2006.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s no surprise that reading the news on the internet replaced a lot of hard copy subscriptions and even shut down some smaller publications. Technology changed the routine of going to your doorstep to pick up the news you would catch up on along with morning coffee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#Barton Cc#Americans#Mythical Games#Garmin#Barton Board Of Trustees
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Beast

Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Kansas City

An explanation for our dining guide, Eat Sheet, can be found here. Kansas City may be more nationally recognized for the number of fountains and the distinct style of barbecue that bears its name, but these days it gets just as much recognition for its fine dining scene and its focus on farm-to-table cuisine. Downtown there are James Beard Award-winning chefs preparing finely plated meals alongside more casual pop-up spots and food trucks serving up everything from quesabirria tacos to pizzas with cloud crust. Our suburbs in every direction are host to Mom-and-Pop shops proudly serving international cuisine from far away homelands in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. As a Midwestern town, Kansas City also prides itself on having never met a stranger, and that shows up in their overall hospitality.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide

Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Panasonic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
newsy.com

Missouri Couple Shares Abortion Story

Angela and Justin Orel are settling into their new house in suburban Kansas City, MO with their first child, Avett, and chocolate lab, Lucy. They moved to a bigger house at the end of last year with hopes of expanding their family, and they got pregnant even sooner than they planned.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Dear Jackson County Residents

Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy