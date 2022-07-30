ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

New, affordable housing unit to open next month in Clairton

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpuFX_0gysFcRK00

Affordable housing set to open in Clairton 00:46

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton.

The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area.

Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space.

The first tenants are expected to move in next month.

"This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition."

The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Clairton, PA
Clairton, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
riverlifepgh.org

Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End

Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End. Riverlife, the City of Pittsburgh, H.O.P.E. for Tomorrow, and the West End Community Group received funding through The Funders Network to engage young leaders and community members to lead a holistic, coordinated planning process around projected development at the West End Bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Housing Unit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kdka#Clairton Inn Apartments#St Clair
CBS Pittsburgh

Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boil Water Advisory in place for nearly 500 North Side homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A boil water advisory is in effect for more than 450 homes on the North Side. A water main break in the area of Perry South, Fineview, and Central Northside. The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said a section of an 8-inch water main broke around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening on Perrysville Avenue. The PWSA is testing water if it's safe to drink. PWSA is keeping the boil water advisory in place until further notice. Water buffaloes have been placed on LaFayette Avenue and Perrysville Avenue for affected customers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
pghcitypaper.com

The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services

As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

North Fayette Township to begin using Allegheny County 911 this week

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - In just a couple of days, a major change will go into effect for emergency services in North Fayette Township. The police chief said that starting on Wednesday, you'll need to start calling 911 instead of their department for emergencies. Calls will go to Allegheny County's 911 center. RELATED: Allegheny County 911 to take calls from North Fayette Township residentsHe said, aside from saving taxpayer money, it'll likely mean faster response times. The change will take effect on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Citations, fines, and terminated contracts: a look at the Allegheny Co. Jail health code violations

Since 2014, The Allegheny County Jail’s residential kitchen has received 162 health code violations from the Allegheny County Health Department. The jail has been cited for its pest management, plumbing, cleaning and sanitation, and handwashing facilities. In 2021, the facility was cited 42 times, the most citations the jail has received in a single calendar year. So far in 2022, the jail has been cited 21 times. The post Citations, fines, and terminated contracts: a look at the Allegheny Co. Jail health code violations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Casino plans job fair Wednesday at Hempfield site

Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host a job fair this week, with several positions open at the Hempfield facility. The fair is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!, a $2.5 million project unveiled last month. Available positions...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb

Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy