Anthony Joshua threatens to ‘dash’ the heavyweight belts if he wins Oleksandr Usyk rematch in bid to demand more respect

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago
ANTHONY JOSHUA has threatened to "dash" the heavyweight belts if he beats Oleksandr Usyk.

The British superstar rematches Usyk on August 20 in Saudi Arabia following his initial defeat last September.

Anthony Joshua threatened to 'dash' the heavyweight belts if he beats Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Having twice surrendered the titles before, a win over Usyk would make AJ a rare three-time world heavyweight champion.

But the 2012 Olympic gold medallist hinted at snubbing the straps and demanding more respect if he overcomes the Ukrainian.

Joshua told JD Sports: “I feel like I’m not getting looked at as someone who is a dominant heavyweight in the division.

“This big Anthony Joshua goes and wins, becomes three-time, I’mma dash these belts.

“Because you’ve gotta learn to respect me as a person. Quote that. I’m tired, I don’t want to be respected because of the belts I hold.

“I wanna be respected because of the man you see.”

Joshua, 32, avenged the first loss of his career, to Andy Ruiz Jr, 32, in 2019.

But he reformed his style thereafter becoming a box and mover opposed to the ruthless puncher that first got him the crown.

Although AJ feels he never got the praise he earned while tearing through the blue riband division.

He said: “When I came into this division, it was whack.

“I thought, ‘Alright, you know what? I’m gonna come in this game and take on everyone and anyone.’

“It doesn’t matter who, I can only beat what’s in front of me, but I’ve gotta make sure that they’re top.

“Maybe it’s because I’m British that none of these lot are respecting my thing.

“I said, ‘Alright, you know what? I’m gonna bring the heavyweight division to Great Britain, I’mma show people we are solid.’

“Because I think people think we drink tea and eat biscuits and sit with the Queen."

Anthony Joshua was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in September Credit: GETTY

Comments / 3

