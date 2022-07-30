Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade

www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes
A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
SkySports
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
SkySports
Premier League players will limit taking a knee before matches, league announces ahead of new season
Premier League players will no longer routinely take a knee before matches, the league has announced ahead of the new season. Players began taking the knee during Project Restart, in the wake of George Floyd's unlawful killing in the USA and the Black Lives Matter movement which followed. Aston Villa's...
SkySports
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
MLS・
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
SkySports
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
SkySports
Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal
Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Bernd Leno: Fulham sign goalkeeper from Arsenal in £8m transfer deal
Fulham have signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal on a three-year contract in a deal worth up to £8m. The club also has an option to extend the 30-year-old German's stay by a further 12 months. Leno was Fulham's number one target although the Championship winners did look at...
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.
SkySports
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season
1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
SkySports
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig increasingly confident of re-signing Chelsea striker
RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. Talks between the two clubs are running 'at full speed' and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities, whether it be a loan or permanent deal. Chelsea signed...
SkySports
Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea reach agreement for permanent transfer of Aston Villa teenager
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee in the region of £20m. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical. He made 12 Premier League appearances last season...
SkySports
James Maddison: Newcastle make second transfer bid in region of £50m for Leicester midfielder
Newcastle have made a second bid in the region of £50m for Leicester midfielder James Maddison. The Magpies are awaiting a response to their improved offer for the 25-year-old, after their opening £40m bid was rejected at the weekend. Leicester are believed to value Maddison, who joined the...
SkySports
Manchester United seeking to sell six defenders before transfer window closes - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are looking to ship six of their out-of-favour defenders before the transfer window closes in one month as new boss Erik ten Hag continues rebuilding his squad, with Sevilla interested in Alex Telles and Phil Jones in talks with DC United.
SkySports
Jonny Bairstow to miss The Hundred with Welsh Fire ahead of England's Test series vs South Africa
Jonny Bairstow will not feature for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred after opting to rest before England's Test series against South Africa. Bairstow was originally available to represent the Welsh Fire in their opening few matches before joining back up with England, but has since opted to rest due to his "hectic" schedule of cricket this summer.
SkySports
England Women 2-1 Germany Women (AET): Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal seals Euro 2022 glory for Lionesses
Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal saw England beat Germany 2-1 and win Euro 2022 in sensational fashion at a packed-out Wembley Stadium. In front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192, Kelly's 110th-minute winner secured England the country's first major international success since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.
UEFA・
SkySports
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
Comments / 0