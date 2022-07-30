ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade

SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes

A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kian Harratt
Person
Lee Tomlin
Person
Emmanuel Osadebe
Person
Gary Mcsheffrey
Person
Mark Hughes
SkySports

Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
MLS
SkySports

Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal

Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doncaster#Valley Parade#Scottish#Rovers
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season

1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
RUGBY
SkySports

Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown

Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy