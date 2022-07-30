Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade

The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO