Somali President Urging Public to Help Millions Hit by Drought

Former Al-Shabab Commander, Al-Qaida Member Named to Somali Cabinet
Somalia’s prime minister has appointed the former deputy leader of the al-Shabab militant group, Mukhtar Robow, to the cabinet as minister for endowment and religious affairs. Robow, also known as Abu Mansour, was in the Somali presidential palace Tuesday as Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre unveiled his new cabinet....
Ethiopia Gets Tough on Journalists Since Tigray Conflict
Addis Ababa — Ethiopia now ranks with Eritrea as the biggest jailers of journalists in sub-Saharan Africa, a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists says. At least 63 journalists and media workers have been arrested in Ethiopia since the Tigray conflict broke out in November 2020, according to the report.
Aid Cuts Threaten DRC's Internally Displaced
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency says it will be forced to cut aid programs for millions of internally displaced people and refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo without an immediate injection of money. UNHCR says it has received only 19 percent of the $225 million required to...
Two Dead After UN Troops Open Fire at DRC Uganda Border Post
Nairobi, Kenya — The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has arrested U.N. peacekeeping troops suspected of having opened fire on a Ugandan border post, killing at least two people and injuring 15 others. It's the latest violent incident involving the U.N.'s mission to the DRC, which has been facing violent protests.
Cameroon Separatists Killed and Captured in Days of Fighting Military Forces
Yaounde — The streets of the Batibo district in western Cameroon were deserted Tuesday following three days of clashes between government forces and separatist fighters. Both sides say they inflicted significant losses on the other, while witnesses report seeing the bodies of troops, rebel fighters and civilians. Civilians said...
Critics Say Chinese Ruling Party Training School Could Weaken African Democracy
Members of Tanzania's ruling party are among politicians from six African countries who recently attended the first session of a Chinese Communist Party training school. The school was built to strengthen Chinese outreach to African countries. But critics say the training undermines efforts to advance democracy in Africa by promoting Beijing’s model of one-party rule. Charles Kombe reports from Kibaha, Tanzania.
Uganda Monitors DRC Border After Deadly Shooting
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan police are deploying a standby force to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after U.N. peacekeeping troops opened fire on a border post, killing two people and wounding 15, including an 8-year-old Ugandan girl. Uganda says it has deployed a team to...
Kenyan Ministers Say Government Not Banning Facebook
Nairobi — Kenyan ministers said the government has no intention of banning Facebook despite a watchdog last week accusing the social media platform of failing to stop hate speech ahead of Aug. 9 elections. Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) last week gave Facebook one week to comply...
Russia, West Compete for Influence in Africa
Russian, French, and American leaders are traveling across Africa to win support for their countries’ positions on the war in Ukraine. Experts say it is the most intense competition for influence in Africa since the Cold War when the former Soviet Union and the West sought closer ties with the continent.
Polls Show Former PM Leading Kenyan Presidential Race
Nairobi — One week before voting, an opinion poll on Kenya’s presidential election shows former prime minister Raila Odinga in front by six percentage points over Deputy President William Ruto. In the survey released Tuesday by the Ipsos group, 47% of respondents said they would vote for former...
Ruling, Opposition Parties Claim Early Victory in Senegal's Legislative Elections
Senegal's ruling and opposition parties claimed victory Monday as provisional vote tallies came in from Sunday's legislative election. Former Prime Minister Aminata Toure, who heads the ruling coalition, announced on national television that the party had won 30 out of 46 administrative departments. "This undoubtedly gives us a majority in...
Afghan Migrants in Turkey Worried About Increased Deportations
Thousands of Afghans took refuge in Turkey as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year. Many of these Afghans say they are now worried about being sent back. VOA’s Mahmut Bozarslan and Soner Kizilkaya bring us one man’s story in this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. VOA footage by Mahmut Bozarslan and Ogulcan Bakiler. Ezel Sahinkaya contributed.
Kosovo Delays License Plate Plan After Border Tensions
Mitrovica, Kosovo — The Kosovo government postponed implementation of a decision that would oblige Serbs in the north of the country to apply for car license plates issued by Pristina institutions after tensions rose between police and local communities that set roadblocks. Late on Sunday the protesters parked trucks...
UN Experts Slam Israel's 'Harassment' in West Bank
Geneva — U.N. experts on Tuesday slammed Israel's "harassment" of human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in the occupied West Bank's Masafer Yatta villages, where Israel has a military zone. The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of...
Myanmar Junta Chief to Extend Emergency Rule for 6 Months, State Media Say
The head of Myanmar's junta, Min Aung Hlaing, will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media said on Monday, reporting that the junta's national defense and security council had given its approval. The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing...
Divisions Arise Over Australia's Plan for Constitutional Recognition for Indigenous Peoples
Sydney — Critics of Australia’s plan to recognize Indigenous people in the country’s constitution say it risks diverting attention from serious social problems in First Nation communities. The recently elected center-left government in Canberra wants to hold a referendum to change the constitution to recognize the country's...
US Says Terror Threat Hasn’t Died With al-Qaida Leader
The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Will Al-Zawahiri's Killing Have Impact on Al-Qaida Affiliates in Syria?
Washington — The killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan will likely have little impact on the terror group’s affiliates in war-torn Syria, analysts say. Al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a U.S. missile strike in Kabul in Afghanistan, U.S. President Joe...
Nearly 700 Migrants Crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 Record
London — Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday. The latest arrivals suggest the government's controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
What Are the Obstacles to Peace Talks in Ethiopia?
Ethiopia's government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front are preparing for peace talks to end the conflict that broke out in November 2020. In the town of Abala, badly damaged by the conflict, militiamen and locals say they are ready for peace, but analysts say it won't come easy. Henry Wilkins reports from Abala, Ethiopia.
