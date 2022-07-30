ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars cut Andrew Mevis after his kicking got so bad in warm-ups, he hit former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with a field goal attempt - as veteran kicker Elliott Fry takes his spot

Jaguars kicker Andrew Mevis has been cut just a week into training camp after a string of badly missed kicks - including one that hit 75-year-old former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo in the shoulder.

While Campo, who works for a local sports talk radio station, is fine and appeared to be in good spirits about the mishap, Mevis' nascent NFL career is in worse shape at the moment.

The rookie went undrafted in this year's draft and reportedly struggled through the first four days of training camp.

Mevis was signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent before quickly flaming out

He may yet get another shot in the league, however, as he ranked near the top of pre-draft kicker rankings and nailed 87 percent of his kicks in his lone season at Iowa State.

That chance won't happen in Jacksonville though. He's been replaced by journeyman kicker Elliot Fry, who played briefly for the Bengals and Chiefs last season, to compete with Ryan Santoso for the starting job.

Mevis' hitting of Campo adds to the team's bizarre history with kickers and punters.

Campo was seemingly a good spirit about being hit by Mevis' kick at the Jaguars camp

Former Jag Josh Lambo last year accused short-lived coach Urban Meyer of kicking him in the leg, and punter Chris Hanson ended his season in 2003 when he accidentally struck his leg with an axe.

Just a year before that, Hanson and kicker Jaret Holmes were burned badly when a fondue pot at Hanson's home overturned.

Both sustained severe burns but recovered from the accident.

