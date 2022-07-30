Is There Still Time to Camp This Summer In New York

943litefm.com
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
Melissa Gilbert Traded the City Life for a Quiet Life in Upstate New York! Tour Her Lovely Cottage
Starring in Little House on the Prairie for nine seasons taught Melissa Gilbert so much! In fact, the Emmy nominee used her character as the inspiration behind her real-life move to a small town in upstate New York. She purchased a beautiful cottage in the Catskills with her husband, Timothy Busfield, in 2018.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
mansionglobal.com
Catskills Compound Hits the Market for the First Time in Close to 200 Years, Asking $14.8 Million
A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. Located in the hamlet...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
TODAY.com
‘The Godfather’ mansion will be available to rent for $50 a night
Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes, and now film fans who get that classic movie reference will have a chance to sleep in a very familiar residence. The robust Corleone home featured in the classic 1972 film “The Godfather” will soon become available as a vacation rental via Airbnb.
Get Ready to See The Northern Lights In New York State
What are some of the best things you can view on a regular basis? The most common answer has to be a sunset, which can be one of the greatest spectacles that is absolutely free. When I was a kid I used to always stare up at the night sky...
Help! Actress’ Beloved Tortoise is Missing from Home in Upstate!
Amanda Seyfried, who owns a lovely old farmhouse in Upstate New York, told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show last night that one of her beloved pets has gone missing from its theme-park-like enclosure. Check out the video below!. Successful and popular model/actress Amanda Seyfried was on the Late Show...
